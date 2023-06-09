Cardi B Sizzles In White Thong Swimsuit & Shows Off Her Colorful Hair: Photos

If you’ve got it, flaunt it. And that’s exactly what Cardi B did in her new Instagram post, where she showed off her smoking hot body to kick off the summer. The 30-year-old “WAP” rapper sizzled in a cut-out, white thong swimsuit that exposed her tattoo-filled butt and waist that are both super toned. Cardi rocked her long blonde hair stamped with colorful crosses, that featured almost every color of the rainbow. In addition, Cardi had on a pair of pink high heels, that matched the color of her long nails.

Cardi did several poses to show off her bombshell summer-ready look. In the first image, she kneeled down and stared to the side, as her butt popped out. In the third photo, Cardi stood in the middle of a hallway and place her hands on either side of the wall, as she flaunted her incredible body. One of the other photos showed the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker sticking her tongue out and flipping the bird to the camera.

“LET ME POP IT OFF !” Cardi captioned her post, before tagging her hair stylist Tokyo Stylez and her makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl. In the comments section, Cardi’s fans praised her look, with one person even saying that she’s the “best dressed female rapper” since Lil Kim. More fans also pointed out how great Cardi’s new hair looks.

Cardi really has become a fashion icon, and she’s always flaunting her outfits either on Instagram or out in public. Last month, the superstar wore a gorgeous bright-yellow bodycon dress when she grabbed dinner with her daughter, Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 1, in New York City. Cardi added to her look with turquoise statement jewelry and gold high heels. She also carried a highly-coveted green Hermes Birkin bag in on her arms, as she held hands with her son, who she shares with her husband Offset.

There’s no doubt that Cardi is going to continue to turn heads with her fashion all summer long. And we look forward to seeing — and admiring — everything that she wears.