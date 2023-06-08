Travis Scott Reunites With Kylie Jenner & Family At Stormi’s Graduation 5 Months After Split: Photos

It was a KarJenner extravaganza on Wednesday (June 7) whenKylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Angela “Blac Chyna” White celebrated their children – Stormi Webster, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian – graduating from preschool. In photos published by TMZ, Kylie’s former beau – and Stormi’s dad – Travis Scott is seen attending the ceremony, reuniting with his on-again/off-again love five months after they called it quits yet again. Despite no longer being romantically involved, Kylie, 25, and Travis, 32, played nice, though TMZ reports that they “didn’t appear to interact” much during the ceremony.

The couple, who welcomed their second child in February 2022, parted ways at the end of last year. The two spent the holidays apart, and Us Weekly then broke the news that they were no longer romantically involved. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again and off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents,” reported the outlet.

View Related Gallery Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline: From Dating To 2 Babies & Their Reported Split Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out and about, Miami, USA - 07 May 2017 Kylie Jenner goes back to being a blonde (like she was with X-Boyfriend Tyga) seen here are the first pictures of a very "BLONDE" Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Jacques Webster, Jr. better know as hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The lovebirds arrived by yacht and dined in a private back room of the exclusive restaurant the River Yacht Club where Kylie and Travis looked very happy and were spotted kissing and being very romantic while bodyguards kept out unwanted people.

As to the reason behind this latest breakup? “After six years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” a source told HollywoodLife in January. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this.

“The two of them have been through a rough patch recently because they are both super stressed out with their busy schedules,” the insider added. “They have broken up several times before and have gotten back together, so no one would be surprised if they do again.”

Though Travis has remained flirty with his ex, Kylie has seemingly moved on. Her rumored romance with Timothée Chalamet has the KarJenner empire in a state of excitement. Travis, however, isn’t feeling it. He’s “not thrilled” about Kylie moving on, according to an Entertainment Tonight report. Despite these feelings, Travis is still focused on staying “cordial” with the mother of his children and “co-parenting and being the best parents they can be.”

Though Travis might be able to breathe easier. That same report said things between the 27-year-old actor and Kylie are “casual” and not serious. “Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”