Tiffany Haddish & Reggie Watts Claim They’re ‘Dating’ With New Selfie & Fans Are Wondering If It’s ‘Legit’

Tiffany Haddish and Reggie Watts smiled for a selfie together, claiming that they were “dating” now on Monday, June 5. The two comics looked very happy together as Reggie, 51, shared the photo on his Instagram, and Tiffany, 43, posted it on her Story. Despite the posts, their relationship has not been confirmed. While the comedic couple said they were going out, some fans were wondering if the two of them were joking.

In the selfie, the new pair seemed like they were in a theater (or maybe even a comedy club). Tiffany seemed to be rocking a blue camo top, and her hair was bright blonde. Reggie sported a black t-shirt and angular glasses. In the caption, the Comedy Bang! Bang! alum seemed to imply that they’d both just performed. “Hey we’re dating,” he wrote in the caption. “And we made money on our first date!”

In the comment section, Tiffany shared that she was looking forward to more. “That’s right b***hes, date one also over, I am ready for two,” she wrote. On her Story, the Girls Trip actress gushed about how wonderful of a time she had with Reggie. “1st date and I am loving it so much.”

Even though both Tiffany and Reggie posted that they were going out, some fans thought they may have been joking. One person mentioned the actress’s past relationship with the rapper Common, not knowing that they’d broken up. “Is this legit?” one fan wrote. Another asked, “Is this a joke?” One of the downsides of being a comedian is people aren’t always sure if you’re joking or not.

Reggie announcing that he and Tiffany were supposedly dating comes nearly two years after her relationship with Common ended. She had been dating the Like Water For Chocolate rapper, 51, for over a year when they announced their split in November 2021. Despite the breakup, the two seemed to be on good terms. After she and the rapper broke up, she was spotted out with the rapper Stallionaires Pooch, but she hadn’t publicly dated anyone until Reggie shared that they were together.