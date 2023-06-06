‘The Hills’ Stars Kristin Cavallari & Heidi Montag Reunite For ‘Barbie Girl’ Lip Sync Video: Watch

Kristin Cavallari, 36, and Heidi Montag, 36, spent some time together recently and lip synced one of the most memorable 1990s pop songs in history. The former Hills co-stars showed off fashionable outfits as they sat down together and sang along to the 1997 hit song “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, in a new TikTok video that Kristin posted. “#Barbiegirl #bff #rideordie,” she captioned the epic clip, which brought on a lot of comments.

Kristin wore a black turtleneck long-sleeved sweater and had her blonde hair pulled up into a ponytail as she accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings, during the memorable moment. Heidi wore a black and orange patterned scarf over a black top and had her long blonde hair down. She also accessorized with earrings, and both ladies wore natural-looking makeup.

Once the video was shared, Kristin’s fans couldn’t help but gush over the reunion. “Natural beauty is where it’s at,” one follower wrote while another called Heidi’s energy “epic.” A third asked if the video was hinting toward a future Hills project, and a fourth shared, “Needed this today. Thank you ladies!”

Kristin’s video with Heidi comes one month after she made headlines for getting some of her Laguna Beach castmates together for a photoshoot for her jewelry company, Uncommon James. Some of the familiar faces posing for the popular brand included Talan Torriero, Jason Wahler, Alex Murrel, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser, and Stephen Colletti. They were flaunting some of her products from a new collection, in the photos, and one showed Kristin and the girls happily posing on bleachers outside.

The talented businesswoman revealed why she decided to do such a photoshoot, in the caption of a post that shared the promo photos. “For the new Uncommon James collection, I was inspired by the early 2000s era, so I knew I had to call up some old friends to make this come to life. We’re going back to Laguna Beach, baby,” she wrote.