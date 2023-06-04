Matty Healy Kisses Male Security Guard During His Concert Amid Reported Taylor Swift Romance: Watch

Matty Healy had fans in a tizzy when he kissed a male security guard at his Denmark concert on Saturday night! Just a few days after alluding to his rumored romance with Taylor Swift, the lead singer of The 1975 was performing the song “Robber” when he leaned over the NorthSide Festival stage and planted one on the surprised individual, who appeared to take it all in stride, as seen in fan videos shared to Twitter. The crowd roared after the quick lip lock, with the security guard holding up his arms in celebration, as Matty took a swig from his bottle of champagne.

Although the reaction from the audience and the smooched security guard would make it appear like Matty’s kiss was an anomaly, the singer is actually known to kiss a lucky individual during the concert renditions of “Robber,” which came out in 2013. Back in November 2022, he planted a wet one on a male fan during the song as well, per ET.

Denmark’s concert kiss comes almost a week after Matty appeared to reference his relationship with Taylor, which has been buzzed about after he was spotted at all three of her Nashville Eras Tour shows at the beginning of May. At BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Scotland on May 27, Matty opened up his show by coyly telling the audience, “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”

It was only three days before the BBC Radio concert that Matty and Taylor were were seen leaving the same studio in New York City. And a week before that, the British heartthrob was spotted arriving at Taylor’s NYC apartment with an overnight bag. Adding to the buzz is that fact that the pair have actually been friends for years, and are even rumored to have briefly dated in 2014.

As fans know, the rumors began to fly of a Matty and Taylor hook-up shortly after the “Blank Space” singer broke up with her longtime boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn. The former couple had been dating for more than six years at the time of the split, although it is unclear when they actually called it quits.