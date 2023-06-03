Kathie Lee Gifford’s Son Cody, 33, & Wife Erika Expecting 2nd Baby

Cody Gifford, 33, and his wife Erika Gifford will be welcoming their second child this winter! The son of Kathie Lee Gifford‘s spouse took to Instagram to make the special announcement on June 2, and it brought on a large amount of congratulatory messages from followers. In the post, the doting mom shared an adorable video that featured clips of her and Cody with their one-year-old son Frank, whom they referred to as a “big brother,” in the caption.

“Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFriday s in a BIG (brother) way. 🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! 🥹 #2under2,” the caption read.

One of the clips showed the soon-to-be family of four in what appeared to be a doctor’s office. Erika was laying down and holding her baby bump as Cody and Frank sat behind her and acted excited. There was also a clip that showed little Frank driving a toy car with the caption, “Beep! Beep! I’m getting a sibling!!!” over it.

Cody and Erika‘s happy news comes almost three years after they got married and one year after they welcomed Frank. As a proud grandma, Kathie Lee took to her own Instagram in Dec. 2021 to announce Erika’s first pregnancy with a sweet video that showcased her and Cody, and a message alongside it. “I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which. So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God! 👵🏻,” her message read.

Frank was named after Kathie Lee’s late husband and his late grandfather, Frank Gifford. The former talk show host, who is also expecting another grandchild through her daughter Cassidy, this month, called into Today With Hoda & Jenna to share her thoughts on the touching tribute. “I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man,” she said. “But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is.”