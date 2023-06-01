Tristan Thompson Hugs Mystery Woman At Lunch After Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian was nowhere to be found as her ex Tristan Thompson enjoyed a lunch date with a brunette woman in Los Angeles.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 1, 2023 9:23AM EDT
Tristan Thompson
View gallery
Woodland Hills, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristan Thompson is seen attempting a low profile after having lunch with a mystery woman and a male friend at Joey in Woodland Hills after Khloe Kardashian confirms that they are not together. Pictured: Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 31 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Woodland Hills, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristan Thompson is seen attempting a low profile after having lunch with a mystery woman and a male friend at Joey in Woodland Hills after Khloe Kardashian confirms that they are not together. Pictured: Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 31 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Does Tristan Thompson have a new woman in his life? Khloe Kardashians ex was seen on a lunch date with a mystery woman at Joey restaurant in Woodland Hills on Wednesday, May 31. The Los Angeles Lakers player, 32, gave the brunette woman a hug and he had a big smile on his face as they spent the afternoon together. Tristan dressed super casual in a dark hoodie and sweatpants, while his date wore a tan coat with a Gucci bag over her shoulder.

Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson with a mystery woman on May 31 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Tristan’s outing with his female friend comes after Khloe, 38, reiterated that she’s not back together with her ex. Tristan and Khloe share two children together, and recently they sparked reconciliation rumors, after Tristan cheated on Khloe multiple times. But the reality star slammed those rumors on May 16 and asked fans to “stop pushing” the “narrative” that they’re back together.

Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson has lunch with a brunette woman on May 31 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Khloe and Tristan’s latest breakup happened in December 2021, after she learned that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Khloe and Tristan stayed friendly co-parents, but they started spending a lot of time together again when his mom Andrea died suddenly at the beginning of 2023. Fans speculated they were back together, but Khloe confirmed that was not true. “Who has time for a man lol,” she tweeted in February. “I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…no man right now.”

Since her split from Tristan, Khloe has seemingly put romance on the back burner to focus on her kids True, 5, and Tatum, 10 months. But she did open up about dating during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on April 5. When asked if she was using dating apps to find love, Khloe responded, “I haven’t yet. I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year. But as of now, I haven’t yet.”

More From Our Partners

ad