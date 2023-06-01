Tristan Thompson Hugs Mystery Woman At Lunch After Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Reconciliation Rumors

Does Tristan Thompson have a new woman in his life? Khloe Kardashian‘s ex was seen on a lunch date with a mystery woman at Joey restaurant in Woodland Hills on Wednesday, May 31. The Los Angeles Lakers player, 32, gave the brunette woman a hug and he had a big smile on his face as they spent the afternoon together. Tristan dressed super casual in a dark hoodie and sweatpants, while his date wore a tan coat with a Gucci bag over her shoulder.

Tristan’s outing with his female friend comes after Khloe, 38, reiterated that she’s not back together with her ex. Tristan and Khloe share two children together, and recently they sparked reconciliation rumors, after Tristan cheated on Khloe multiple times. But the reality star slammed those rumors on May 16 and asked fans to “stop pushing” the “narrative” that they’re back together.

Khloe and Tristan’s latest breakup happened in December 2021, after she learned that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Khloe and Tristan stayed friendly co-parents, but they started spending a lot of time together again when his mom Andrea died suddenly at the beginning of 2023. Fans speculated they were back together, but Khloe confirmed that was not true. “Who has time for a man lol,” she tweeted in February. “I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…no man right now.”

Since her split from Tristan, Khloe has seemingly put romance on the back burner to focus on her kids True, 5, and Tatum, 10 months. But she did open up about dating during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on April 5. When asked if she was using dating apps to find love, Khloe responded, “I haven’t yet. I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year. But as of now, I haven’t yet.”