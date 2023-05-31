Mel B, 48, Daughter Pheonix, 24, & Mom Andrea, 67, Rock Sexy Swimsuits For New ‘Pour Moi’ Campaign: Photos

Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls teamed up with her daughter and her mother for a multi-generational swimsuit photo shoot!

May 31, 2023
Phoenix Gulzar, Andrea Brown, Mel B
It’s a family affair for Mel B as she shows her body confidence as she stars with daughter Phoenix and mum Andrea in a stunning campaign for Pour Moi swimwear and lingerie., The trio are the stars of the “Own Your Confidence” campaign, based on the belief that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size or skin tone they may be., Scary Spice Mel and Pour Moi agreed to no airbrushing in all campaign imagery as she showcases her favourite confidence-boosting pieces., The UK-based company is also making a donation to Women’s Aid, a group of charities aiming to end domestic violence against women and children which has Mel and daughter Phoenix as patrons., The former Spice Girl said: “I love that Pour Moi’s philosophy is about feeling fabulous, feeling confident and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages., “It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously., “I love that it was a collaborative experience – it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun!, “I love their lingerie and swimwear and how it makes me feel. It means a lot to me that Pour Moi are making a donation to Women’s Aid to support the campaign.”, Pour Moi CEO and founder Michael Thomson explained how supporting women is at the core of everything his company does., He said: “We believe that everybody should feel confident and empowered to be unapologetically themselves., “That’s why we couldn’t resist sharing this journey with Mel B., “Charismatic, confident and a true inspiration to many women, Mel B embodies everything our Own Your Confidence campaign stands for., “It was a no brainer to have her, and her family help us spread the feel your fabulous vibes!” , Mel’s favourite confidence-boosting Pour Moi pieces include include the Paradiso, Cali, and Casablanca swimwear lines, alongside Pour Moi’s Constance, Logo and India Eyelash lingerie sets and showstop
Image Credit: Jay Mawson for Pour Moi/Mega

Melanie Brown (otherwise known as Scary Spice or Mel B) was just featured in a stunning new swimsuit shoot with her daughter Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 24, and mom Andrea Brown, 67! In photos taken by Jay Mawson for Pour Moi, the 48-year-old pop star looked incredible in a lime green bikini as she laughed alongside Andrea, who wore a color block one-piece in hot pink, royal blue, and lime green. Phoenix was almost a mirror image of her famous mom in a hot pink and orange print bikini. A particularly gorgeous shot featured Mel and Phoenix in lacy underwear, with Phoenix wearing bright orange and the pop star wearing white.

Mel B and Phoenix Gulzar
Mel and her daughter Phoenix model lingerie in unretouched photosfor Pour Moi. (Jay Mawson for Pour Moi/Mega)

In another pic for the Pour Moi campaign, the singer rocked a bright green bikini while lounging by a pool with Phoenix wearing a black halter bikini. And in yet another, the musical mom and her lovely daughter wore stylish animal print corsets. Each beautiful pic for the “Own Your Confidence” campaign was an intergenerational reminder of the power of confidence and the beauty of family.

Mel B and Phoenix Gulzar
Mel and her daughter Phoenix lounge poolside for the Pour Moi ‘Own Your Confidence’ campaign. (Jay Mawson for Pour Moi/Mega)

According to a press release, the campaign is “based on the belief that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size, or skin tone they may be.” Additionally, and remarkably, both the former Spice Girl and the company agreed to no airbrushing in any of campaign photos. And the UK based company is donating to Women’s Aid — a group of charities whose noble mission is to end domestic violence against women and children. Mel and Phoenix are patrons of the organization.

Mel B and Phoenix Gulzar
Jay Mawson for Pour Moi/Mega

Per the company’s press release, Mel said in part of the shoot, “I love that it was a collaborative experience — it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun!” As it happens, confidence has been at the forefront of the former America’s Got Talent judge’s mind for a long time. In a 2017 interview, she shared how she was raising her three daughters to have it.

Mel B, Andrea Brown, and Phoenix Gulzar
Phoenix Gulzar, Andrea Brown, and Mel B. (Jay Mawson for Pour Moi/Mega)

“All you can give them is love, affection and attention and they go on their merry way,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I hope I’m raising three confident, strong women on the inside who are appreciative, respectful and supportive of other women.”

