Mel B, 48, Daughter Pheonix, 24, & Mom Andrea, 67, Rock Sexy Swimsuits For New ‘Pour Moi’ Campaign: Photos

Melanie Brown (otherwise known as Scary Spice or Mel B) was just featured in a stunning new swimsuit shoot with her daughter Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 24, and mom Andrea Brown, 67! In photos taken by Jay Mawson for Pour Moi, the 48-year-old pop star looked incredible in a lime green bikini as she laughed alongside Andrea, who wore a color block one-piece in hot pink, royal blue, and lime green. Phoenix was almost a mirror image of her famous mom in a hot pink and orange print bikini. A particularly gorgeous shot featured Mel and Phoenix in lacy underwear, with Phoenix wearing bright orange and the pop star wearing white.

In another pic for the Pour Moi campaign, the singer rocked a bright green bikini while lounging by a pool with Phoenix wearing a black halter bikini. And in yet another, the musical mom and her lovely daughter wore stylish animal print corsets. Each beautiful pic for the “Own Your Confidence” campaign was an intergenerational reminder of the power of confidence and the beauty of family.

According to a press release, the campaign is “based on the belief that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size, or skin tone they may be.” Additionally, and remarkably, both the former Spice Girl and the company agreed to no airbrushing in any of campaign photos. And the UK based company is donating to Women’s Aid — a group of charities whose noble mission is to end domestic violence against women and children. Mel and Phoenix are patrons of the organization.

Per the company’s press release, Mel said in part of the shoot, “I love that it was a collaborative experience — it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun!” As it happens, confidence has been at the forefront of the former America’s Got Talent judge’s mind for a long time. In a 2017 interview, she shared how she was raising her three daughters to have it.

“All you can give them is love, affection and attention and they go on their merry way,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I hope I’m raising three confident, strong women on the inside who are appreciative, respectful and supportive of other women.”