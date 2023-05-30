Megan Thee Stallion & Soccer Star Romelu Lukaku Spark Romance Speculation With Wedding Date

It's been rumored that Megan Thee Stallion split from Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine, and now we may know why!

Megan Thee Stallion was spotted at a wedding in Italy with Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, and now fans are speculating that they may be dating! TMZ was first to report the news as they obtained photos, showing the 28-year-old rapper and 30-year-old soccer star “getting nice and cozy” over the weekend.

Megan and Romelu were pictured sitting next to each other at his teammate, Lautaro Martinez, and model, Agustina Gandolfo’s, gorgeous ceremony, so it’s possible they just became friendly at the event, but other signs point at a romance that was already in the works before the wedding.

L: Romelu Lukaku in Milan, Italy on May 27, 2023. R: Megan Thee Stallion at the CMT Music Awards in Texas on April 2, 2023. (Shutterstock)

TMZ noted that both Megan and Romelu are signed to Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation management imprint, and she was pictured at an Inter match several weeks ago. Plus, they were spotted holding hands while together outside of the wedding party, so we don’t think this new relationship just started.

If Megan is, in fact, dating Romelu, then that means her relationship with rapper and songwriter Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine definitely ended. They were attached for more than two years until the fallout from the Tory Lanez trial seemingly led to a split. They both unfollowed each other on social media in February, leading us to believe their relationship ended just a few months ago.

As for Romelu, he reportedly broke up with his girlfriend of five years, Sarah Mens, according to TMZ. They have two children together, four-year-old Romeo and one-year-old Jordan. So if he and Megan go the distance with their relationship, she could soon become a stepmom.

Neither Megan nor Romelu have spoken out about their relationship, but HollywoodLife has reached out to Roc Nation with comment requests.

