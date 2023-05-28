Paris Jackson Rocks Out In Crop Top As She Performs At BottleRock Napa Valley Festival: Photos

The daughter of Michael Jackson had a bundle of energy as she sang and played a guitar during the San Francisco-area gig.

May 28, 2023 2:50PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson out and about with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn share a kiss as they take a walk together in LA. 01 Apr 2019 Pictured: Paris Jackson. Photo credit: Rachpoot / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA392313_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paris Jackson performs on the Jam Cellars Stage on Day Two of Bottlerock in Napa, Ca Pictured: Paris Jackson Ref: SPL7723947 270523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Image Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Paris Jackson, 25, made a lasting impression when she performed with her band at the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival over the weekend. The daughter of Michael Jackson rocked a sleeveless white graphic crop top and light and dark red plaid pants as she sang her heart out and played guitar to the supportive crowd. She also had her long hair, which was dyed different colors, down and put her arm tattoos on full display.

Paris on stage at the BottleRock event. (London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

Her energetic first performance, which lasted 45 minutes and was seen in a video she shared, was reportedly followed by a second one on the Jam Cellers Jampad. That one was shorter, lasting only 20 minutes, but was just as great. Other performers at the festival included Duran Duran, Lizzo, Nile Rodgers, Carly Rae Jaspen, Leon Bridges, Tove Lo, Cautious Clay, Lupe Fiasco, Dogstar, and many more.

Another photo of Paris at the event. (London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

Paris’ performance at BottleRock comes shortly after she released her new single, “Bandaid.” Before that, she released her single “Just You” in 2022, and doesn’t seem to be backing down when it comes to her love for music.

When the talented singer is not making headlines with her performances and music releases, she’s doing so with her casual outings. Last month, she was photographed wearing an Iggy Pop crop top and denim shorts as she walked her dog in Los Angeles, CA. She also added brown boots with black soles to her look as her hair was down and she accessorized with sunglasses.

Just two weeks prior to that outing, she showed up to a Coachella party hosted by Lucky. She wore a black bikini top with jeans that had flannel pieces attached to them. She also added black heeled boots with red shoelaces and had her hair up in a high bun as she again accessorized with sunglasses.

