Paris Jackson Rocks Out In Crop Top As She Performs At BottleRock Napa Valley Festival: Photos

Paris Jackson, 25, made a lasting impression when she performed with her band at the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival over the weekend. The daughter of Michael Jackson rocked a sleeveless white graphic crop top and light and dark red plaid pants as she sang her heart out and played guitar to the supportive crowd. She also had her long hair, which was dyed different colors, down and put her arm tattoos on full display.

Her energetic first performance, which lasted 45 minutes and was seen in a video she shared, was reportedly followed by a second one on the Jam Cellers Jampad. That one was shorter, lasting only 20 minutes, but was just as great. Other performers at the festival included Duran Duran, Lizzo, Nile Rodgers, Carly Rae Jaspen, Leon Bridges, Tove Lo, Cautious Clay, Lupe Fiasco, Dogstar, and many more.

Paris’ performance at BottleRock comes shortly after she released her new single, “Bandaid.” Before that, she released her single “Just You” in 2022, and doesn’t seem to be backing down when it comes to her love for music.

When the talented singer is not making headlines with her performances and music releases, she’s doing so with her casual outings. Last month, she was photographed wearing an Iggy Pop crop top and denim shorts as she walked her dog in Los Angeles, CA. She also added brown boots with black soles to her look as her hair was down and she accessorized with sunglasses.

Just two weeks prior to that outing, she showed up to a Coachella party hosted by Lucky. She wore a black bikini top with jeans that had flannel pieces attached to them. She also added black heeled boots with red shoelaces and had her hair up in a high bun as she again accessorized with sunglasses.