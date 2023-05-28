Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Finley, 14, Is Her Mom’s Twin As She Goes House Hunting With Dad Michael Lockwood

Lisa Marie Presley‘s 14-year-old daughter Finley Lockwood is looking more and more like her late mother. The teenager was spotted out with her father Michael Lockwood as the duo appeared to be house hunting without her twin sister Harper on Saturday, May 27. She sported a black graphic hoodie with red text for the casual outing, along with a loose fitting pair of gray sweatpants and white Nike Low Dunk sneakers. Her dad, however, appeared a little more colorful in a turquoise shirt, Aviator Nation shorts and an eccentric fur hat, along with a blue pair of slide on shoes.

The outing comes just a week after Finley and Harper were seen at their middle school graduation, which was attended by their doting dad as well as supportive grandmother Priscilla Presley on Friday, May 19. The appearance by Priscilla, 77, was significant as up until days prior, she had been embroiled in a legal battle over Lisa Marie’s estate — including Graceland, the home of the twins grandfather Elvis Presley — with Finley and Harper’s older sister Riley Keough. Despite the disagreement and legal battle, Riley and Priscilla were able to come to terms they both agreed to.

Finley and Harper have been grieving alongside the rest of their family since the tragic and unexpected passing of Lisa Marie at the age of 54. Her passing occurred just two days after she appeared at the Golden Globe Awards in January, where she was on hand with Priscilla to support Austin Butler, who stars in the Elvis biopic. She was found unconscious at her Los Angeles area home by ex-husband Danny Keough, who called 911. After experiencing a second heart attack, Lisa sadly passed away at a medical facility.

Following her death, Michael issued a statement. “We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley. Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible,” the 61-year-old said.

“The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” he also said. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives. Since they were born, Harper and Finley have brought me profound joy and I remain devoted to them. We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”