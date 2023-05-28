Keanu Reeves Rocks Salt & Pepper Beard As He Performs With Band Dogstar At BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

Keanu Reeves, 58, showed off his love of music when he performed with his band, Dogstar, at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival on Saturday. The actor and musician wore a black T-shirt, light brown pants, and tan boots as he played a guitar during the performance. He also had his shoulder-length locks down and rocked his salt and pepper beard as he flashed a lot of smiles to the crowd.

In addition to Keanu, Dogstar guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Robert Mailhouse performed. They reportedly included songs from their upcoming third album and some older favorites. Before they hit the stage, they took to Instagram to share their excitement over the gig.

“We’ve just been added to play the BottleRock festival! We are over the moon,” the caption for a post, that featured a poster for the event, read. They also added a red heart emoji. When the performance was done, they again took to the social media page to thank everyone for making it a success. “Great to be back on stage! What a fantastic day we had. Thank you so much BottleRock,” they wrote.

Dogstar first formed in 1991 and released two studio albums as well as an EP before they broke up in 2002. They reformed in 2023 and seem to be thrilled to continue making music together. Keanu recently told Billboard that despite maintaining a successful acting career, he’s never considered being in the band as a passion project that he’d pursue only when he had time.

“It’s not ‘make time for it,’” he told the outlet last week. “It’s something that’s part of my life.” He also admitted that although it’s been over two decades since the band released an album, a reunion was on his mind for a while.

“I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together. It’s something I’ve always missed,” he said. “We came to a spot where we weren’t playing anymore, and I missed it … Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that’s when it was like, ‘Okay, let’s make this happen.'”

Dogstar is still working out the details of their fourth studio album and have yet to announce a title or release date. Their performance at BottleRock was the first one they gave in public since splitting up in 2002.