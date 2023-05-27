Hailey Bieber Rocks Red Bikini Bottoms & Wet ‘Got Milk?’ T-Shirt For Sexy Summer Boat Ride: Photos

The beauty also shared a video of herself putting lotion on her face as she enjoyed the warmth of the sun above her, in the new post.

Hailey Bieber, 26, looked like she was ready for summer in her latest Instagram post! The model rocked a white “got milk?” short-sleeved top and red bikini bottoms that tied on the sides while she happily posed on a boat and a surfboard on the water, in a sunny outdoor location. She was already wet from the ocean as she kept her short hair down and accessorized with silver heart-shaped earrings.

Her post included both photos and a video that showed her applying what appeared to be suntan lotion to her face. “all I know is, I’m about to have the best summer of my life.🥛,” she captioned the post. It didn’t take long for her followers to respond with many compliments.

“What a gorgeous woman!” one follower exclaimed, while another wrote that they hope she “enjoys” her sun-filled outing. A third called her a “summer goddess” and a fourth called her “so pretty.” Many more left hearts and heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the post.

Before Hailey wowed in the new photos and video, she made headlines for being photographed during a dinner outing with her her husband Justin Bieber in London, England last week. She wore a form fitting silver strapless dress and matching heels as she carried a black purse over one shoulder. She also wore silver earrings and had her hair down and parted in the middle.

Justin wore a black leather jacket over a green hoodie, a tan baseball cap, baggy tan pants, and sneakers. Hailey was all smiles as she walked in front of the singer, who looked down and seemed to want to avoid the cameras. They enjoyed dinner at Chiltern Firehouse.

When Hailey isn’t getting attention for her outfits, she’s doing so for speaking out about her personal life. The young star recently revealed why she and Justin, who have been married since 2018, haven’t had kids yet, in an open and honest interview. “I literally cry about this all the time,” she told The Sunday Times. “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child… We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

