Lily-Rose Depp Says She’s ‘Super Happy’ For Dad Johnny In Rare Comment About The Actor

Lily-Rose Depp does not often publicly discuss her relationship with her famous father, Johnny Depp. However, she opened up about how happy she was for him after he got a long standing ovation for his performance in Jeanne du Barry at the Cannes Film Festival. Lily-Rose was also at Cannes this year, as she premiered her controversial upcoming show, The Idol, at the event.

“I’m super happy for him,” Lily-Rose told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m super excited. And it’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of.”

It’s been quite a year for Johnny. In June 2022, he won a weeks-long defamation trial against his ex, Amber Heard. Johnny accused Amber of defaming him after she wrote an op-ed in 2018 about being the victim of abuse. Amber did not name her abuser in the op-ed. However, a jury found that the article caused damage to Johnny’s reputation and career, and that Amber defamed the actor with actual malice.

Amidst the trial, Lily-Rose did not publicly comment about her father’s situation. For the most part, she has worked to make her own name for herself in the entertainment industry without relying on her father’s past success. The Idol is Lily-Rose’s first television series and her biggest role to date.

In the show, she plays a popstar named Jocelyn who is trying to rebuild a career after a breakdown and cancelled tour. She stars in the show alongside The Weeknd, who plays a cult leader named Tedros. Jocelyn meets Tedros in a club as she’s working to reclaim her career. Ahead of its premiere, The Idol has already received intense media attention due to its graphic scenes and content.

Lily-Rose briefly addressed the controversy surrounding the show and its alleged “toxic” on-set environment during a press conference on May 23. “It’s always a little sad and disheartening to see mean, false things said about someone you care about and that you know is not like that,” she shared. “It wasn’t reflective at all of my experience.”

She also told ET that it was “incredible” to see the audience’s reaction to the premiere at Cannes. “It felt like such a beautiful celebration and culmination of everything that we’ve been through together,” Lily-Rose gushed. “And just kind of a beautiful process that was in the show and creating this little family together. It just felt really, really nice.”