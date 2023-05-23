Stevie Nicks Thanks Taylor Swift For ‘Midnights’ Song That Helped Her Grieve The Death Of Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks, 74, gave a special shoutout to Taylor Swift, 33, when speaking to her fans during a concert in Atlanta, GA on Monday night. The Fleetwood Mac star thanked the fellow singer for writing her song, “You’re On Your Own, Kid” off of her Midnights album because the lyrics describes how she feels about the death of her longtime friend and bandmate, Christine McVie. Christine died at the age of 79 in Nov. 2022, after a short illness.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid.’ That is the sadness of how I feel,” Stevie told the crowd, in a video that made its way around social media. “As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world. We didn’t have to talk on the phone, we really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like, ‘Little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years.”

“So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you,” she concluded.

Stevie’s heartbreaking comments come 53 years after Christine joined her, Mick Fleetwood, and her ex-husband John McVie, in Fleetwood Mac. After the musician’s passing, Stevie shared the lyrics from the Haim song “Hallelujah” along with a photo of her and her late friend and a statement. “See you on the other side, my love,” she wrote. “My best friend in the whole world since the very first day of 1975.”

Stevie’s latest mention of Christine’s death and Taylor’s song also comes after the talented songwriter performed with the “Shake It Off” crooner at the Grammy Awards in 2010. They sang a medley of the Fleetwood Mac song, “Rhiannon,” and Taylor’s song, “You Belong With Me,” and it made quite the lasting impression.