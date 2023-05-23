Robert De Niro & Tiffany Chen Double Date With Sting & Trudie Styler After Welcoming Baby No. 7

The family man and Oscar winning actor stepped out with Tiffany Chen and pop legend Sting for a casual double date!

May 23, 2023
Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen, Sting, Trudie Styler
Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower 'Hands of Stone' premiere, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2016
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and busy dad Robert De Niro is spotted out for lunch at Via Carota in New York City with his son Julian. The legendary actor just became a dad again at age 79 welcoming his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Julian is De Niro's son from his relationship with actress Toukie Smith. Pictured: Robert De Niro BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Robert De Niro is pictured arriving to visit his Elliot in New York. Elliot is De Niro’s son from his second marriage to actress and philanthropist Grace Hightower. De Niro and Hightower separated in 2018, nearly 20 years after De Niro first filed for divorce from his second wife. Back then, there was also a nasty custody over Elliot and despite everything that was going on, De Niro spent as much time with his youngest son as he could. “He would break off a meeting with me if he had to go see Elliot,” Chuck Low, a friend of De Niro’s and a part-time actor once told People. Pictured: Elliot De Niro, Robert De Niro BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen are enjoying life after the birth of their child (Robert’s 7th, to be exact!) In new photos you can see below, the Meet The Parents star, 79, held hands with Tiffany while stepping out for lunch in Saint-Paul-de-Vence on Tuesday, May 23. The new mama rocked a yellow button up shirt, while Robert wore a gray t shirt with a simple pocket, khaki pants, and a navy-blue ball cap. The duo met up with Sting, 71, and his wife Trudie Stylerto make the outing a star-studded double date!

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Robert and Tiffany on May 23, 2023, in France. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

Sting, (aka Gordon Sumner) matched the Taxi Driver star’s casual vibe in a blue t-shirt and black pants, while gorgeous Trudie rocked a pair of jeans and a beige sweater with sunglasses and a ball cap for the outing. Robert’s date in France comes amid a big Cannes Film Festival premiere —  Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moonin which De Niro stars with Leonardo DiCaprio.

As for being a new dad yet again, the actor seems to be taking it in stride. “Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is,” the actor told Access Hollywood for an interview on May 9. “Well, you know you have a responsibility but look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement, but it’s scary and you do your best.”

Baby Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro joined his large family on April 6, with the actor later revealing the good news during an interview with ET Canada. Robert stunned fans when he corrected the interviewer after she stated he had six kids. “Seven, actually,” he said. “I just had a baby.”

Sting and Trudie Styler
Sting and Trudie Styler joined the new parents for lunch. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

He previously had two children (one adopted), now adults, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as twins, also now adults, with ex Toukie Smith. Two more were born to Robert and his ex-wife Grace Hightower. His youngest previous child is just 11 years old.

In a previous interview, he told PEOPLE how he feels about his kids following in his footsteps as an actor. “For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that’s fine as long as you’re happy. Just don’t sell yourself short,'” he told the outlet in January of 2020. “That’s the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don’t be afraid. It’s important for them to find their own lane.”

