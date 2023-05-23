‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Weight Loss Transformation In Stunning New Photos

It’s officially “new me” season for Tammy Slaton, 36! The 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to Instagram on May 22 to show off a carousel of photos that showed off her weight loss transformation. In the first slide, the red-haired beauty rocked a teal-blue tank top, while she accessorized with her go-to eyeglasses. The rest of the five photos pictured the TV personality in slightly similar poses with the same ensemble.

After Tammy shared the photos with her 499K followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing her new look. “Soooo happy for you Tammy keep up the awesome work girl,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Tammy, you are beautiful. I wish you all the best.” One fan couldn’t help but add that they miss seeing her on the show, as Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters ended on Mar. 21. “So pretty!! Miss you every Tuesday,” the series fan quipped. Tammy stars in the show alongside her sister, Amy Slaton, 35.

Prior to the selfie on May 23, the 36-year-old was spotted walking and running errands in Indiana on May 4. The outing was a milestone for her, as it was the first time in a while that Tammy walked without the assistance of a wheelchair or a walker. While out and about on the sunny day, she rocked a long grey blouse with a pair of cozy black sweatpants. In addition, Tammy had a nasal cannula around her face to deliver oxygen to her body.

Tammy also showed off another series of weight loss selfies on Mar. 6, amid Season 4 airing on TLC. Although she did not caption the snapshots, many of her followers did plenty of talking in the comments. “Tammy: so proud of you!!!! Been following your journey and all I have to say is get it girl!!!!”, one fan penned, while a second gushed, “So happy for you! Sending you good vibes from Las Vegas.” The comments continued with a plethora of praise for her weight loss journey.

Amid her body transformation, a new report released by The US Sun on May 1, claimed that Tammy and her husband, Caleb Willingham, 40, are officially over. “Tammy has her legal team lined up and is ready to file for divorce,” the source told the outlet earlier this month. “They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab. He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program.” Nearly two weeks later, the same outlet reported that Tammy has since moved on and is rumored to be dating TikTok star Greg Morgan, 25. Caleb and Tammy got married in Nov. 2022, per PEOPLE, although the divorce does not appear to have been finalized.