Mama June Moving Back To Georgia To Be Near Daughter Chickadee, 28, During Cancer Treatments

Mama June Shannon, 43, is getting ready to spend more time by her 28-year-old daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell‘s side. The doting mom recently admitted she is in the process of moving from her current home in Alabama, to Georgia, where Chickadee lives and is going through treatments for stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer. Her husband, Justin Stroud, will also be joining her.

“We are definitely leaving Alabama. I’m in the process of leaving Alabama now and I’m in the final steps of my legal issues,” Justin told The US Sun. “So we’ll definitely be going back to Georgia.” June also said that she and her spouse have “split time between Alabama and Georgia,” since Chickadee was diagnosed in Jan. “And when we come to help Anna and visit, we stay in an Airbnb,” she added.

Although Mama June and Chickadee’s relationship was strained in the past, the former has been there for the latter during the difficult health battle. The bonding “was actually working before she found out that she had cancer,” and has continued. “It didn’t just all of a sudden miraculously start working like what Anna had cancer, you know, to make that totally clear with everybody,” June said.

Before she revealed her moving plans, June made headlines in Apr., when she was seen posing with Chickadee in a hospital. The latter was going through one of her treatments as she sat in a bed while wearing a red cap and white shirt. Anna’s sisters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, were also there to support her.