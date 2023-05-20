Salma Hayek Stuns In Low Cut Purple Gown For ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Premiere: Photos

Salma Hayek, 56, was one of the best dressed on the red carpet of the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere. The actress wore a highly fashionable dark purple gown with massive short sleeve ruffles and a very low neckline to the event, which took place at the Cannes Film Festival. The stylish choice also included a fitted fishtail-like bottom that helped to accentuate her figure.

Salma had her hair pulled up in a high thick bun with the look, and accessorized with glamourous jewelry, including a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Her makeup was also on point as she smiled and posed for confident photos. She was also joined by her husband François-Henri Pinault, 60, who was dressed in a classic tuxedo as they held hands.

In addition to Salma, other stars who showed up to the premiere were Leonardo DiCaprio, who wore a tux, Cate Blanchett, who donned a silver and black gown, and Naomi Campbell, who showed off a red outfit that included a pink cape. Killers of the Flower Moon, which is based on the 2017 non-fiction book, will be officially released in the U.S. in Oct., and it’s directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, and more.

Before Salma wowed at the Cannes event, she got attention for posting a cheeky Instagram video of herself dancing in a bathrobe. She encountered a wardrobe malfunction, when her robe kept opening up at the top while she was busting the moves, but she blurred out what was underneath, in the clip. She announced that she was celebrating 24 million followers, in the caption.

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃,” she wrote. “P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs.” Her fans didn’t hesitate once it was posted and some complimented the video while others laughed at her sense of humor.