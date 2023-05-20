Jordyn Woods Rocks Same Jean Paul Gaultier Dress Former BFF Kylie Jenner Wears In Campaign: Photos

Jordyn Woods, 25, wore the same dress her former best friend, Kylie Jenner, 25, once modeled, during her latest outing. The beauty wore a fitted sheer striped Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a green top and long sleeves as she went on an outing with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 27, in West Hollywood, CA on Thursday night. She also had her long hair in braids and wore matching heels as she carried a clutch purse.

Karl-Anthony, who walked slightly behind his girlfriend at one point, wore a purple jersey under a black jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers. He also rocked facial hair and jewelry that included a necklace and earrings. The lovebirds didn’t pay much attention to the cameras around them as they strolled on by them during the comfortable evening.

Jordyn’s outing in the dress comes just a few weeks after the Jean Paul Gaultier Instagram account shared a campaign photo of Kylie posing in the exact same dress. She also flaunted very long blonde hair, in the snapshot, and had a red flower in her tresses, giving off a mermaid vibe. “Introducing “Flowers”🌸 Starring Jean Paul Gaultier’s new mermaid @kyliejenner , the collection reveals a mesmerizing virtual world,” the caption for the post read.

In addition to the photo in the sheer dress, Kylie modeled several other looks for the fashion brand, including a peach corset sleeveless top and a long-sleeved black and white striped crop top and matching skirt with a pink sailor hat. She proudly shared her own posts from the campaign on her own Instagram, including a video showing her photos plastered on the doors of one of the brand’s stores.

Before Jordyn and Kylie wore the same dress, they were best friends from 2012 until the headline-making scandal between the former and Tristan Thompson went public. Jordyn admitted to kissing the NBA player at a party back then, even though he was romantically linked to Khloe Kardashian at the time, and it caused the once close bond between her and the makeup mogul to deteriorate. They haven’t been seen hanging out since then.