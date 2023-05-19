Miley Cyrus Says She’ll Probably Never Tour Again: I Have No ‘Desire’ To Do It

Although many are highly anticipating Miley Cyrus, 30, to tour her latest record, Endless Summer Vacation, the songstress might’ve shattered some dreams with her latest comments in British Vogue‘s June issue. When asked about the fact that she has not had a headline arena tour in nearly a decade, the “Flowers” hitmaker admitted she has no “desire” to do so. “It’s been a minute,” Miley said. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire.”

The 30-year-old then added that she is done living her life for other people. “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?,” she quipped. Prior to that, the “Jaded” singer called performing for massive crowds an “isolating” experience. “I love performing but pretty much for them [her friends],” she revealed. “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety.” Miley added, “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Later in the interview, the Disney Channel alum opened up about the online speculation that some of the songs like “Flowers” and “Jaded” are about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, 33. “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” Miley declared. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.” The 33-year-old and Miley famously dated for a decade and called it quits for good two years after they quietly got married in 2018. When asked more specifically if the lyrics pertain to him, she was vague in her response. “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” Miley said. “It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

Now that Miley has moved on and is loved-up with drummer Maxx Morando, 24, she was not shy about recalling how they met on a semi-blind date. “We got put on a blind date,” she shared. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’” Maxx and his leading lady have been dating since a “couple of summers back,” after her divorce from Liam. They have recently been spotted at many high-profile events, including the Versace fall/winter fashion show in Mar. 2023. They were first linked to each other in Nov. 2021, about one year after she officially ended her marriage to her former The Last Song co-star.

For the cover of the June issue of the British magazine, Miley wowed in a silky green two-piece lingerie set. Later, Billy Ray Cyrus‘ daughter swapped the lingerie ensemble for a sexy strapless red bikini. For an alternate cover, she channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe and rocked a white one-piece swimsuit while her golden tresses blew with the wind (see photo here). On May 4, Miley celebrated the massive success of her song “Flowers,” which notably passed one billion streams on Spotify that day. “Thanks a billion. I love you,” she captioned a clip of her celebrating the next day.