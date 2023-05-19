HollywoodLife Beauty Awards 2023: The Best New Hair Products & Tools

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

After we tried and tested the latest and greatest hair products and tools from this year and last, we were able to narrow down our list of 2023 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards winners to a select few that were truly exceptional.

From a blow dryer to a curling iron, shampoo, conditioner, and styling products – the winners of this year’s awards have our seal of approval and you can shop all of our picks below. Plus, you can check out the gallery above to see all of the winners across all categories.

BEST HAIR MASK – Nutrafol Build-Up Blocker Mask

This physician-formulated mask for your scalp is made with natural ingredients to help get rid of any build-up or dirt that will leave your entire head & hair feeling fresh and clean. $49, nutrafol.com

BEST CONDITIONER – Viviscal Strengthening Conditioner

We loved using this Viviscal Strengthening Conditioner that helps cleanse and moisturize the scalp while promoting thicker-looking hair for all hair types. It’s formulated with hair-building Biotin and Keratin as well as Marine Collagen and Seaweed extract to help hydrate your strands. $15, walgreens.com

BEST HAIR TOOL – Flower Wet or Dry Styling Iron

You will never need another hair tool again because this Flower iron truly does it all – even when your hair is wet. It includes a round barrel and brush to safely get water out of hair while straightening, drying, curling, and adding volume. $100, flowerhairtools.com

BEST DRY SHAMPOO – Drybar Detox Gentle Sensitive Scalp Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo formulated with a probiotic complex is super gentle on your hair & it leaves your strands looking & feeling fresh with a soft matte finish that absorbs excess oil. $28, drybar.com

BEST HAIR TREATMENT – Living proof Triple Bond Complex

Not only is this bond complex a heat protectant, but it also helps reverse damaged hair by using three types of bonds in the hair: hydrogen, ionic, and covalent. $45, livingproof.com

BEST HAIR BRUSH – Trademark Beauty Tame Your Mane

The reason we love this brush so much is that it can be used on wet or dry hair, leaving your locks looking glossy & smooth. Even better, it’s made with synthetic bristles that help prevent any hair damage. $18, shoptrademarkbeauty.com

BEST CURLING IRON – T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio

We are not kidding when we say that the T3 curling iron changed our lives. This Switch Kit Curl Trio makes curling your hair in three different styles extremely easy. Whether you want tight curls, waves, or bouncy curls – the possibilities are endless, plus, it comes with three interchangeable barrels and 9 temperature settings. $300, t3micro.com