Sylvester Stallone Reveals New Reality Show Has Brought His Family ‘Closer Than Ever’ (Exclusive)

The Family Stallone is giving fans an up close and personal look at Sylvester Stallone and his family. This is uncharted territory for the Rocky star, and he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he had to be convinced “a little bit” to sign onto the new show. However, he knows he made the right call.

“I worship my family here, but that was almost a bridge too far since I’m kind of like a different generation,” the 76-year-old said. “Since I’ve seen so many reality shows since I live with them I thought, ‘You know, this could be interesting. I haven’t seen this particular venue, this sort of configuration before.’ I said, ‘Let’s go for it. We’ll see what happens.’ And of course, everyone’s asking, ‘Why are you doing a reality show?’ I said, “I didn’t go to a leper colony.’ I said, ‘I’m doing a reality show. It’s not a bad thing.’ So I think we’re taking the onus of why because it’s a great idea… We’re closer than ever.”

Navigating the reality show as a family has made their bond “incredibly cohesive,” Sly noted. Sophia Stallone added, “It’s also something that’s so new to all of us, and we’re all for the first time navigating an industry and a place where we have no idea what we’re doing, and I think that’s what brought us so much closer together because you can relate to each other when we all get nervous or excited.”

The Tulsa King star stars alongside his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 54, and his daughters — Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 — in The Family Stallone. Sly may be the man of the house, but he’ll be the first to tell you the women in his life “do it all.” He continued, “I mean, I sit back and enjoy life. I’m like the lazy old lion under the tree with flies buzzing around my head, and they just go out and do the hunting and take care of everything. I should have figured that out years ago, but now I’m definitely capitalizing on it.”

Through this journey of filming the first season, Jennifer has seen a new side to her daughters that’s made her incredibly proud. “They are so strong and they have so much to say,” Jennifer told HollywoodLife. “I know that we have a very loud family. We laugh hard. We love hard. We play hard. But I didn’t realize how good they are. They really are honest, and I couldn’t believe how well they took to having cameras around them. I was actually shocked how open they were and honest they were about their lives and their fears and their joys, so I’m really impressed by them. I step back a lot. I’m really focused on the girls. They really took it and ran with it.”

The first 2 episodes of The Family Stallone are now streaming on Paramount+. New episodes will premiere on Wednesdays.