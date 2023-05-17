Robert De Niro Spends Day With Son Julian, 27, After Announcing 7th Child: Photos

The Academy Award-winning star was seen taking a stroll in New York City with his adult son, who is currently starring in 'The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window' on Broadway.

May 17, 2023
Robert De Niro spent a beautiful day in the Big Apple with his son Julian on Tuesday, May 16. The father and son were seen out and about just over a week after Robert, 79, revealed that he’d welcomed his seventh child, a daughter Giawith his girlfriend Tiffany ChenThe father and son looked like they were having a nice chat as they walked the New York streets.

Both the father and son were dressed in casual clothes for their walk. Robert sported a gray polo, dark pants, a black jacket, and black sneakers. The Raging Bull star kept a low profile by wearing a cap and a gray face mask. His son rocked a red t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Converse on the outing.

The outing comes just about a week after Robert announced that he and Tiffany welcomed their daughter. He’s a father to seven kids. Julian is his third, who he shares with his ex Toukie Smith. Julian also has a twin brother Aaron. Robert had first announced Gia’s birth in an interview, but he later spoke out about how excited he was to be a dad yet again in an Access Hollywood interview. “Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is,” he said. “You have a responsibility but look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement, but it’s scary and you do your best.”

Julian has followed in his dad’s footsteps and is an actor himself. He’s currently starring alongside Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan in the Broadway show The Sign In Sidney Brustein’s Window. He made his TV debut in 2022 by playing a young Barack Obama in the TV series The First Lady. While his son is on Broadway, Robert is also preparing for a bunch of his projects to be released, including the upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon, which was directed by frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese.  

