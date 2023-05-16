Uma Thurman Brings Lookalike Son Levon, 21, As Date To Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Uma Thurman, 53, got attention on Tuesday when she showed up to the premiere of Johnny Depp’s new movie, Jeanne du Barry at the Cannes Film Festival with her son Levon Thurman-Hawke, 21. The actress wore a gorgeous rose-colored satin sleeveless gown with a red shawl as she posed on the red carpet with her youngest child, whom she shares with Ethan Hawke. She also accessorized with a dark red choker necklace as her hair was pulled up with some strands hanging down.

Levon also looked great in a classic black and white tuxedo. His blond hair framed his face in the front and was longer in the back. He appeared happy to be at the popular event as he flashed smiles to his mom and the cameras.

Uma and Levon’s latest public outing comes after the latter escorted his mom to other past events. They include Dior’s spring/summer show in 2020 and the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Just like they did at this week’s festival, the mother-son duo made lasting impressions with fashionable outfits during the previous outings.

When he’s not accompanying Uma on various carpets, Levon has been enjoying an acting career, just like his parents. The young talent has appeared in various projects, such as the Blackout short in 2018, and has a few more coming up, including a role in The Crowded Room miniseries and a role in the film, The Thicket. He also worked on the upcoming Pussy Island, which was directed by Zoe Kravitz.

In addition to Levon, his sister, Maya Hawke, 24, has also been successful in the acting world. The oldest child of Uma and Ethan has had a recurring role on the Netflix hit show, Stranger Things, and appeared in popular films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Fear Street Part One: 1994. She also has a handful of other films coming out in the near future, including Asteroid City and Maestro.