Rita Moreno Admits She ‘Peed’ In Designer Gown At Kennedy Awards Dinner

Rita Moreno shared an embarrassing story about the State Department dinner before she received her Kennedy Center Honor, during an appearance on The View on Tuesday, May 16. The Fast X actress, 91, admitted that she ended up wetting herself when one of the other guests gave her too tight of a hug after she received the honor from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Rita explained that before the incident, the Supreme Court Justice gave a beautiful speech honoring her and her accomplishments. “The night before the actual Kennedy Awards on television, you are invited to the State Department, and that’s where you get your necklace, and that’s where you get your dedication,” she said. “She asked me to come to the podium with her, and she said fabulous things about me, put the necklace around me, and then left me to respond, and I did, and it was fun, and I was insanely proud.”

The West Side Story star continued and explained that as she returned to her table, she was greeted by a very excited guest, who was just as thrilled about the award as she was. “I’m walking back to my table, and there was a young man, a Puerto Rican young man. He was a lawyer, who was sitting at my table, actually. So proud, because he kind of helped put this together, and he lifted me up, and was just hugging me to death, and I mean really hugging me,” she explained.

Unfortunately, it was a little bit too much for Rita, and she was shocked at the moment, but it doesn’t sound like the lawyer noticed. “I felt a stream of something hot,” she said. “Yes, I was peeing on my Narciso Rodriguez gown that he made for me.”

Rita continued and said the lawyer kept praising her and went to pick her up again, but she tried to get him to stop, after having the embarrassing moment. The View co-host Joy Behar even joked that the young man “squeezed it right out of you.” The actress said she was aghast at what had happened. “I’m a star. This is not happening,” she said.

Before the interview ended, Rita revealed that luckily, the fact that she’d peed wasn’t noticeable, but it did end up altering the gown completely. “It did not leave a stain, but it got so cold, I had to go change. I hung up the gown, and it shrank down to a size 4,” she said.