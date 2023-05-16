Priyanka Chopra Bares Her Abs In Rose Crop Top Dress At Bulgari Event In Venice: Photos

Priyanka Chopra, 40, was a gorgeous sight to see at the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy! The actress wore a rose-colored off-the-shoulder crop top dress that perfectly accentuated her figure, including her toned abs, and had her long dark hair down. The dress included a white floral detail in the front and she accessorized with eye-catching jewelry, including dangling earrings and a necklace.

In addition to posing on her own, Priyanka posed alongside other pretty celebs, such as Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. The fellow actresses also looked incredible in their chosen ensembles. Zendaya wore a black off-the-shoulder dress as her hair was parted to the side and tied back. She also accessorized with a necklace. Anne opted for a gold and silver sequined sleeveless dress, silver platform shoes, and a silver and red necklace as her hair was down.

Before Priyanka wowed at the Bulgari event with Zendaya, Anne, and more, she made headlines for her stunning look at the Love Again premiere in New York City. She posed in a light blue off-the-shoulder Nina Ricci Fall 2023 gown with a flared out bottom on the red carpet of the event and was also joined by her husband Nick Jonas at one point. He wore a sleek black blazer over a white collared top, black pants, and black shoes, as he held his wife’s hand in front of the cameras.

When Priyanka and Nick aren’t turning heads, their daughter Malti, 1, is getting a lot of attention. The cutie wore $345 baby sneakers from Christian Louboutin, in a photo that her proud dad posted in honor of her mom on Mother’s Day. She was posing on Priyanka’s shoulders, when she rocked the shoes, and wore a leopard print hoodie.

Nick wrote a sweet message for his wife alongside the snapshot. “Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day. ❤️,” it read. The smitten parent didn’t hesitate to respond. “I love u jaan. Thank you for making me a mama 😍,” she wrote.