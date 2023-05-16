Jane Fonda Says She Saw Michael Jackson Naked While Skinny-Dipping On ‘Golden Pond’ Set

Jane Fonda has a fair share of amazing stories from her long career in Hollywood. The Book Club actress, 85, opened up about the time that she saw the late Michael Jackson naked during an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, May 15. Andy Cohen had asked Jane about a man in Hollywood who tried to pick her up in the past, before she revealed she had tons of anecdotes to share. “I have stories for you, kid. We don’t have time,” she said.

Before Andy could get his next question out, Jane interjected that she saw both Michael and the late Greta Garbo naked. The Bravo host asked if she’d share details about the time she saw the “Billie Jean” singer strip down. “He came and visited me when we were shooting On Golden Pond, and I had a little cottage right on the lake, and it was a beautiful moonlit night,” she said before Andy asked if she proposed the idea of skinny-dipping. “No, he did.”

Jane revealed that she felt like with her friendship with Michael, she was destined to keep sharing memories of him for the rest of her life. “I think because he knew that he was going to die young, and I was going to talk about him,” she continued. While she didn’t provide many other details. about Michael, she did admit that “he was skinny.” Before moving onto the next question, she also shared a brief observation about Greta. “She had the most athletic body, and she just dove into freezing cold water,” she said.

Jane has spoken about Michael and their friendship a few times in the past (even sharing the story about going skinny dipping on a few occasions). A few years after the “Thriller” popstar’s death in 2009, Jane revealed her thoughts about him in an interview on CNN. “I think growing old would’ve been very, very, very difficult for Michael,” she explained. “There were a lot of demons chasing that kid.”