Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint, 7, To Basketball Game After Supporting Tristan Thompson: Photos

Kim Kardashian wore a casual yet fashionable outfit during the outing, just days after she was seen keeping her distance from her ex Kanye West at her son's soccer game.

Kim Kardashian, 42, looked relaxed and content when she took her son Saint West, 7, to his basketball game on Friday. The reality star wore a black tank top, green camouflage pants, and matching green heels as she was photographed walking outside with the tot, who wore a white basketball jersey over a blue T-shirt, black shorts, and orange sneakers with white socks. She also had her hair up in a high bun and added sunglasses to her overall look.

Kim and Saint’s latest outing comes on the same day she made headlines for attending the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena. She went to the game with her daughter North West, 9, and they held up a sign that read Tristan Thompson‘s name as the ex of Khloe Kardashian played for the Lakers. Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner was also at the game with her new reported boyfriend Bad Bunny.

When Kim’s not attending basketball games, she’s attending other sports games for fun and for her kids. She recently supported Saint for one of his soccer games and her ex and Saint’s dad, Kanye West, was also there. The SKIMS creator reportedly kept her distance from the rapper as she sat on a camping chair outside near other parents. “Kim’s kids were all over her and sitting on her lap hugging her and giving her kisses, while ignoring Kanye,” a source told The Sun.

“Kanye had a bodyguard point out where the game was,” the source continued. “When he walked over, Kim did not look up or ever acknowledge him. When the game was over, Kim and Kanye went their separate ways without saying goodbye.”

Kim and Kanye’s awkward run-in comes after their divorce was officially finalized in Nov. 2022. The former lovebirds got married in 2014 and in addition to North and Saint, they also share daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4, together.

