Jason Sudeikis Bonds With Kids Otis, 9, & Daisy, 6, At Soccer Game: Photos

Jason Sudeikis, 47, showed off his cute bond with his two children, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 6, during Otis’ soccer game this week. The actor, who shares his kids with ex Olivia Wilde, 39, was photographed cheering on his oldest child as he sat with Daisy, during the fun outing. He also spoke with Otis when he went over to him at one point.

During the game, Jason wore a red hoodie, khaki shorts, sneakers, and a black and yellow baseball cap. He also rocked sunglasses to keep the sun out of his eyes. Otis wore his dark blue soccer uniform with high top socks and sneakers, and Daisy wore a white T-shirt and pink shorts.

Jason and the kids’ latest outing comes just one week after the Ted Lasso star was seen chatting it up with Olivia at another one of Otis’ soccer games. The exes appeared friendly and content to be around each other and even shared a hug. It was one of many games they’ve attended together since their split in 2020.

Although Jason and Olivia made headlines last year for being involved in a custody battle, it seems they have managed to healthily co-parent and have a good rapport together, despite no longer being romantically involved. The former lovebirds are still reportedly trying to come up with a settlement in the custody situation and just last month, it was reported that Olivia claimed Jason wasn’t paying child support and was requesting him to pay $500K in legal fees, in court documents.

Jason and Olivia, who were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples at one time, first started dating after reportedly meeting at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in 2011. They became engaged and it lasted seven years before they called it quits in Nov. 2020. Since then, Olivia was romantically linked to singer Harry Styles from Dec. 2020 until Nov. 2022. Jason was romantically linked to his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell from early 2021 until sometime in 2022.