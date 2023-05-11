Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Black Bikini & Parties At Sister, Alaina’s Bachelorette Party: Photos

Ahead of Hailie Jade‘s own pending nuptials to her fiancé Evan McClintock, rapper Eminem‘s 27-year-old daughter celebrated her sister, Alaina Mathers’ engagement with a full-blown bachelorette party over the weekend of May 6. “weekend recap,” she captioned the carousel of photos from the festivities. In the first slide, Hailie rocked a sexy black bikini, as she soaked up the sun on a lounge chair. The brunette bombshell completed her poolside attire with black slides, a black long-sleeve top, and on-trend mini-sunglasses.

The party really kicked off in the second slide, as the podcast host showed off her large pitcher full of margarita mix. Hailie proved the party was a family affair with the third photo, as she posed alongside her sister, Alaina, 30. Alaina is engaged (amid Hailie’s engagement) and said “yes” to her fiancé, Matt Moeller, in Dec. 2021. In the fifth slide of Hailie’s post, she hilariously opened her mouth and got shot with what appeared to be some kind of alcohol into her mouth with a water gun. The 30-year-old and her baby sis adorably rocked matching cowgirl hats in the second to last slide as they continued partying.

After Alaina’s younger sister shared the bachelorette party photos, many of her three million followers took to the comments to gush over her stylish swimsuit photo and more. One follower couldn’t help but note how much alike the two ladies look, even though Alaina is Eminem’s adopted daughter. “It’s crazy how much you two look alike, especially considering that you are biologically cousins,” the fan wrote. Meanwhile, another admirer couldn’t help but ask Hailie to ask her dad for new music. “Ask your father drop the album,” the fan joked.

As previously mentioned, Alaina announced her respective engagement in Dec. 2021. “this moment. this life yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU,” she captioned the adorable engagement announcement at the time. Meanwhile, her sister, Hailie, announced her engagement in Feb. 2023. “casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11,” she captioned the engagement photos with Evan merely three months ago. On Feb. 6, Eminem’s eldest daughter took to Instagram to gush over her sibling’s pending nuptials. “my sis is finally engaged there’s not many moments in life that leave you feeling pure bliss, but this has to be one of them,” Alaina wrote. “To look at my younger sister and see her living her best life – one that some may think was always easy, has me over the moon.”

The “Sing for the Moment” rapper not only is the proud dad to Alaina and Hailie, but also to his nonbinary child, Stevie Laine Mathers, 21. Eminem welcomed his only biological daughter, Hailie, with his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, in 1995. Later, he adopted Kim’s twin sister, Dawn Scott’s daughter, Alaina, amid her younger years. In 2002, Kim and Eric Hartter, welcomed Stevie, however the recording artist also adopted them in 2005. Eminem and Kim divorced for the second and final time in 2006.