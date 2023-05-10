Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Snuggle In Cute New Photo Amid Romance

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are ramping up their red-hot romance! The Outer Banks hunk, 30, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a sizzling snap with the country music star, 29. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in January, looked so in love, as they cuddled up under a set of sheets.

The photo carousal included pics of Chase working out, Kelsea’s dog Dibs, a bracelet with the name of Chase’s Outer Banks character and the actor staring at the NHL Stanley Cup trophy. “It’s Tuesday and the Stanley Cup came to my house. wtf,” Chase captioned the post, as Kelsea commented, “Find somebody that looks at you like chase looks at the stanley cup 😍, ps- you cute.”

The aww-inducing display of affection comes almost a week after Kelsea shut down a fan asking if the couple had split. During an Instagram Live Q&A, the “Heartfelt” singer denied a breakup and then added a steamy, PDA-filled photo of her and Chase to quell any lingering doubts of their status.

The young lovers have been going strong since they made their red-carpet debut at the Country Music Awards last month. Before that, Chase supported his girlfriend during her first performance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. During the performance, the singer gave a jaw-dropping rendition of her divorce anthem “Blindsided,” which is rumored to be about her 2022 split with her husband of five years, Morgan Evans. Later, she took the stage to belt out a stirring piano-and-vocals rendition of “Penthouse.” Both songs were off her new album Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which debuted in February.

Meanwhile, the post-divorce relationship between Kelsea and Morgan has been less than amicable. Morgan recently clapped back after Kelsea gave a bombshell interview. “The moment I think it was over over was when I was realizing I wasn’t ready for kids,” Kelsea told Alex Cooper during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Feb. 22. “That’s a fundamental difference. He was like, ‘I don’t want to be an old dad.’ And I’m like…I’m just not there yet. I can’t do this to save us. I can’t do that to myself.”

Morgan hit back on his Instagram, writing, “It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened.” He added, “If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps.”