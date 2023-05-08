Millie Bobby Brown Says She’s ‘Eternally’ Holding Jake Bongiovi’s Hand In 21st Birthday Tribute

Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram on May 7 to celebrate her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi’s, 21st birthday. The actress posted a series of photos of herself and Jake holding hands while walking in various locations. Whether it’s on the street during their travels or backstage at a red carpet premiere or award show, the lovebirds always keep each other close!

“This sums us up,” Millie captioned the photos. “In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. Happy birthday fiance. I love you.” She concluded her message with a red heart emoji.

Jake’s big birthday comes just under a month after he and Millie got engaged after two years of dating. The couple announced the news in Instagram posts on April 11, with Millie showing off her ring in a series of engagement photos.

Following the engagement, Jake joined Millie in Italy, where she had some appearances to do for Stranger Things. She then jetted off to Japan to attend Comic Con in Osaka on May 5. Following her promo, it was announced that filming for season 5 of the Netflix series, which is also its last, has been delayed amidst the writers’ strike.

Jake is the third of Jon Bon Jovi’s kids to get engaged. The rocker pointed this fact out while appearing on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM radio show earlier this month. When asked if he felt Jake and Millie may be too young to tie the knot, he responded, “I don’t know if age matters.” Jon married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley when he was 27 years old and they are still together today.

“If you find the right partner and you grow together…I think that would be my advice, really. Growing together is wise,” Jon added. “I think that all of my kids have found people that they can grow together with and we like them all.” So, yes, Millie definitely has gotten the nod of approval from her fiance’s parents!