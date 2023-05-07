Mariah Carey Stuns In Black & Gold Fringe Mini For Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas: Photos

Mariah Carey came dressed to slay at the Lovers & Friends music festival! The iconic, one-and-only “elusive chanteuse” (also the name of one of her albums), 54, had all eyes on only her as she sported a black mini dress with gold fringe detail. The sexy number (we’d expect no less) included what looked like a bustier top. Of course, her glam was totally on point with her perfect blown out curls, and glowy, golden makeup playing off her bold ear pieces.

Mariah lit up Twitter with her set that included hit after hit, including everything from her hip hop influenced bops like the “Honey” and “Heartbreaker” remixes — but one major moment that got the internet talking was her reunion with Boyz II Men — consisting of GRAMMY winners Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman. Fans could be audibly heard screaming and losing their minds as she teased the song then introduced the trio, who made their way out on stage.

Mariah Carey’s impromptu Piano moment

Lovers and Friends May 6th 2023 pic.twitter.com/5WiBhheb1B — Jay Antonio #MissIndependentEra 💔🍷☀️ (@jayantonio98) May 7, 2023

Mariah collaborated with the group on their 1995 hit “One Sweet Day” which appeared on her fifth studio album, Daydream. The song, which Mariah co-wrote herself with Walter Afanasieff, went on to break records — spending a whopping 16 weeks on top of the the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. The song was the longest running number one for 23 years, being displaced by Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito.” Notably, Boyz II Men formerly consisted of four members but Marc Nelson is no longer part of the group.

Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men. 🎶

One Sweet Day. 🕊️

Lovers & Friends. 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/0sKXYetV4K — Chase — (@chaseyrp) May 7, 2023

Mariah has been keeping busy as of late with performances as well as her adorable Monroe and Moroccan who recently celebrated their milestone 12th birthday. Their glam mama took to Instagram with a sweet birthday wish post, writing, “Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! ‘Our love is Supernatural!!!’ Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!!” in a video set to her own song, “Always Be My Baby.”