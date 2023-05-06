‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Liv Lo: Photos

Henry Golding, 36, is grinning with joy in two very special new Instagram photos! The Crazy Rich Asians star revealed that he and his wife Liv Lo are expecting their second child together as the soon-to-be mom of two showed off her small baby bump. He and their adorable two-year-old daughter Lyla posed with their hands on the bump as they sat on an outdoor bench together, in the new black and white snapshots.

“Inbound,” Henry put in the caption along with a heart and baby emoji. It didn’t take long for his followers to congratulate him in the comments and share their own excitement about the cute photos and their expanding family. “Congrats and best wishes ahead,” one follower wrote, while another called his family “the most beautiful.”

Henry and Liv’s joyous news comes six years after they said “I do.” The lovebirds got engaged in 2015 and married in Aug. 2016. Lyla was born in March 2021 and the doting dad often shares memorable moments with the tot on social media, so we’re sure he’ll do the same with the new baby.

Shortly after becoming a father, Henry spoke with Good Morning America and explained how he felt about his new role in life. “It puts everything in perspective. It has allowed me to really kind of focus in on what really matters in life,” he said. He also talked about how he didn’t want to put Lyla on social media too much but felt it was okay to share his joy in being a father with others. He said Liv, who is a yoga instructor and founder of the fitness app FitSphere, also realized, “‘I just want to share my joy of this tiny little person that’s brought so much joy to our lives. There’s nothing wrong with that.'”