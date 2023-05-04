Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Glamorous Off-The-Shoulder Gown At ‘Love Again’ Premiere With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the premiere of Love Again in New York City on May 3. The 40-year-old looked gorgeous in a glamorous blue off-the-shoulder gown and was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas.

For the event, Priyanka wore a light blue Nina Ricci Fall 2023 gown with a thick pleated neckline that left her shoulders bare. The entire bodice of the dress was fitted, showing off her toned frame while the bottom half of the skirt flowed into a poofy mermaid hem. The back of the dress was the best part as it had a giant bow on the back that flowed into a long train behind her. She topped her look off with a pair of Bvlgari Serpenti Viper Earrings and a Bvlgari Serpenti Viper Necklace.

As for Nick, he looked as handsome as ever when he wore a black pinstripe double-breasted suit with a white button-down shirt underneath, a vest on top, and a pair of black patent leather dress shoes.

Priyanka has been hitting up a ton of red carpets recently and just the other day she attended the 2023 Met Gala when she wore a strapless black Valentino dress with a plunging hip-high slit. She styled the gown with a black and white ruffled jacket draped off her shoulders while a pair of long white gloves and black patent leather platform heels tied her look together.

Aside from this look, she recently attended the Citadel premiere bright fuchsia Roksanda cape-effect, open-back, draped silk-satin gown from the Fall 2022 collection that was cinched around her waist. The dress had a long cape draped over one arm while a completely open back while the side of the dress was knotted at her tiny waist. She styled her look with dazzling Bulgari jewelry and silver bedazzled sandals. As for her glam, she had her dark hair down and parted in the middle while a deep, dark red lip and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.