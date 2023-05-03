‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Catches Sandoval In A Lie After His Shocking Sleepover With Raquel

Tom Sandoval was actually caught in two lies during the May 3 episode of Vanderpump Rules. First, he slipped up after allowing Raquel Leviss to sleep at his house while Ariana Madix was away. In separate conversations, Tom Sandoval told Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, and Brock Davies that Raquel “dipped out” after a brief hangout in his hot tub with Tom Schwartz, but after Raquel told LVP that she slept at Sandoval’s house the night before she showed up late to work, he was forced to explain himself. He kept saying that “dipped out” didn’t mean she necessarily left — it just meant that she “dipped out” of the hot tub and went inside to go to sleep. Everyone told him that “dipped out” refers to someone leaving somewhere, so it seemed like he was lying, but he defended himself by saying he meant it in a different context. What was even more interesting was the fact that he told James that Raquel went “into my room” at the end of the night, but before James could even question what he meant by that, he quickly reiterated what he was saying and insisted he meant his and Ariana’s guest room.

PREVIEW: Ken reveals Raquel slept over at Sandoval’s while Ariana was out of town. #pumprules pic.twitter.com/TDdkieFP7B — Vanderpump Rules (@sur_rules) April 28, 2023

All of that happened while Ariana was away visiting family, following the death of her grandmother. We’re not quite sure why Sandoval didn’t travel with Ariana, but if we had to guess, we’d say he probably came up with some sort of excuse so he could spend more time with Raquel. After all, that’s sort of what he did before Ariana left town, just after she learned the news about her grandmother. And that’s where the second lie comes in.

At the end of this week’s episode, Kristina Kelly hosted an event for her business at Tom Tom, so the entire cast was invited. Well, Kristina didn’t actually invite Raquel, but typical Scheana asked if Raquel could come, so Kristina really had no other choice but to say “yes”. That obviously caused some awkward tension for Katie Maloney, who also brought her mom to event, but it was what it was. The more eventful part of the night came when Lala Kent stepped aside for a private conversation with Ariana. They started talking about grief and the loss of Ariana’s grandmother, which led to Lala bringing up the fact that Sandoval was at her Labor Day party when Ariana found out about her grandmother’s death. Ariana had called Sandoval and asked him to head home so he could comfort her, but he told her that he was in the bathroom when his only ride home (a friend named Jason) left without him. At the time, he told Ariana that he couldn’t find a ride home and couldn’t get one through any apps, but Lala told Ariana that wasn’t true. She said Sandoval was present — and not in the bathroom — when Jason left the party. Lala said Sandoval knew Jason was leaving and chose not to go with him. And yes, Raquel was at this party, too.

So instead of defending Sandoval without really knowing what happened, Ariana asked Sandoval to join their conversation and explain himself. She asked him if what Lala had told her was true, and all he could say was, “I guess — I don’t know”. When she further tried getting the story straight, he added, “I kind of figured you wanted to be alone.” Yet, she literally asked him to go home and comfort her, so why would he even think that?

Ariana couldn’t believe that 10 years ago, when her father passed away, Sandoval dropped everything to be with her — and they weren’t even dating yet. But now, after dating for nearly nine years, he couldn’t care less about the death of her grandmother. “Maybe he just doesn’t think I’m as important anymore,” she wondered in her private confessional.

After more questioning, Sandoval kept saying he “couldn’t get a car”, but Lala reminded him that he was right there when Jason was leaving, so he had a ride if he truly wanted one. Ariana was worried that people would think she’s a “f***ing idiot” for putting up with his lies.

“I choose Tom over everyone. Like I ride or die for [him], so I look like an idiot being Tom’s number one stan, when he’s not mine,” Ariana further said in her confessional.

Sadly, Tom never apologized for his actions. He kind of just rolled his eyes and couldn’t believe he was getting criticized for what he had done. But the giant lightening bolt necklace he had on full display during that scene told us all we need to know. He’s no longer Ariana’s number one stan because he’s now Raquel’s.

Want more drama? New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.