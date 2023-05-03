NFL’s Shaquil Barrett’s Wife Breaks Silence After Their Daughter Dies In Drowning Accident

NFL linebacker Shaquil Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna Barrett, experienced a tragic loss on Apr. 30, when their daughter, Arrayah, 2, died following accidentally drowning in a swimming pool. Three days later, the grieving mother took to Instagram to thank her 9K+ followers for their condolences. “Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers,” she captioned the photo of her baby girl.

Further in the caption, Jordanna went on to write a message to her late daughter. “I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always,” she went on. “I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always.”

Jordanna and Shaquil have been married for over a decade and share three other children: Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 9, and daughter Aaliyah, 8. In addition to the bittersweet caption, the proud momma bear also provided the link to Arrayah’s public obituary website. There, it stated that their youngest child was born on April 19, 2021, about nine years after her parents got married. “Arrayah’s smile brought so much joy to anyone who encountered her. Everybody knew that Arrayah had her daddy wrapped around her finger and was the sunshine in her mama’s eyes,” the obit read. “There was something about that sweet and sassy voice that just made your heart sing. Arrayah’s energy was unmatched. She loved to sing. She loved to laugh. She was SO smart.”

The official NFL website announced the somber news via the Associated Press on May 1. The outlet reported that the police officials said that the football player’s daughter died after she “drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home.” The local officials reported to Shaquil’s home “shortly after 9:30 a.m.” in the Beach Park neighborhood of south Tampa. Soon after she was rushed to the hospital their youngest child was pronounced dead. “The investigation is ongoing,” the police report obtained by the outlet read at the time. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Since the news of Arrayah’s sudden passing, many of the athlete’s friends, family, and fans have taken to the comments section of his recent posts to express their condolences. Notably, Jordanna and her spouse have the comments section turned off on the last photo they shared of their two-year-old. “Can’t even imagine the pain,” one fan noted on Shaquil’s Apr. 14 photo of his wife and other daughter (see above). “Prayers fornyour [sic] family, it’s never easy,” another admirer noted. Finally a third fan added, “prayers and condolences to you and your family.” At this time, the father-of-four has not released his own statement via social media.