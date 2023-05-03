Riley Keough Looks Just Like Mom Lisa Marie Presley On Lunch Date With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough, 33, looked just like her late mom Lisa Marie Presley during her latest outing. The actress was photographed enjoying a lunch outing in Calabasas, CA with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen on Tuesday. She wore a long-sleeved black top with white buttons, light blue jeans, and flat slip-on shoes while her Australian spouse wore a white T-shirt, brown pants, and black and white sneakers.

Riley also added sunglasses to her look as she carried a black purse over one shoulder and had her hair down and parted in the middle. She carried her phone and her nails were painted red. Ben appeared to carry a container of strawberries, and they both were leaving a local grocery store.

Riley and Ben’s latest outing comes after the former admitted they’ve been thinking about possibly moving to Australia, where Ben is from. She explained that she’s been looking for her “dream home” in the country, in a recent interview with Vogue Australia. “I’m just really happy when I’m there,” she said. “I have certain countries and places that I just feel so free in, and I think Australia’s one of them.”

“And I fell in love there,” she continued, referencing the start of her relationship with Ben. “I think that when you fall in love in a place, it’s always got that memory to it. If it wasn’t so far, I would live there in a heartbeat. We talk about it all the time. I would love to have a house there. I love being in Australia.”

Riley and Ben met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road and became engaged in 2014. They married in 2015 and secretly welcomed their daughter last year, shortly before the unexpected death of Riley’s mother in Jan. She is now reportedly involved in a battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley over Lisa Marie’s $35 million estate