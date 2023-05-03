Riley Keough Looks Just Like Mom Lisa Marie Presley On Lunch Date With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

The granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley dressed in a casual outfit as she and her spouse enjoyed their time together, following her announcement of a possible move to Australia.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 3, 2023 12:02AM EDT
Riley Keough
View gallery
Riley Keough - 'Zola' Deadline Sundance Studio presented by Hyundai, Day 1, Park City, USA - 24 Jan 2020
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Riley Keough vows to move to Australia and quit Hollywood! Riley announced she is considering moving to Australia with her Australian husband of eight years, Ben Smith-Petersen as she is seen having lunch with him in Calabasas. Pictured: Riley Keough, Ben Smith-Petersen BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Riley Keough is seen spending the day with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen and their daughter as they stop by Erewhon Market in Calabasas for a healthy lunch. Pictured: Riley Keough, Ben Smith-Petersen BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Riley Keough, 33, looked just like her late mom Lisa Marie Presley during her latest outing. The actress was photographed enjoying a lunch outing in Calabasas, CA with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen on Tuesday. She wore a long-sleeved black top with white buttons, light blue jeans, and flat slip-on shoes while her Australian spouse wore a white T-shirt, brown pants, and black and white sneakers.

Riley Keough
Riley and Ben during their lunch outing. (LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID)

Riley also added sunglasses to her look as she carried a black purse over one shoulder and had her hair down and parted in the middle. She carried her phone and her nails were painted red. Ben appeared to carry a container of strawberries, and they both were leaving a local grocery store.

Riley and Ben’s latest outing comes after the former admitted they’ve been thinking about possibly moving to Australia, where Ben is from. She explained that she’s been looking for her “dream home” in the country, in a recent interview with Vogue Australia. “I’m just really happy when I’m there,” she said. “I have certain countries and places that I just feel so free in, and I think Australia’s one of them.”

Lisa Marie Presley
A photo of Lisa Marie that shows her similar looks to her daughter Riley. (Charles Sykes/Shutterstock)

“And I fell in love there,” she continued, referencing the start of her relationship with Ben. “I think that when you fall in love in a place, it’s always got that memory to it. If it wasn’t so far, I would live there in a heartbeat. We talk about it all the time. I would love to have a house there. I love being in Australia.”

Riley and Ben met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road and became engaged in 2014. They married in 2015 and secretly welcomed their daughter last year, shortly before the unexpected death of Riley’s mother in Jan. She is now reportedly involved in a battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley over Lisa Marie’s $35 million estate

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad