Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 5, Nearly Twin In Colorful Outfits In NYC: Photos

Kylie Jenner and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi have no trouble making a fashion statement! And in new photos, the darling duo took it to the next level, nearly twinning in gorgeous colorful dresses while leaving the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York on May 2. Kylie, 25, wore her almost-sheer floral midi dress over a form-fitting corset and neutral bra and briefs, accessorizing with a red clutch and stiletto heels. She styled her hair in a gorgeous updo for the outing. Her grade-schooler daughter smiled as she held hands with her famous mama, and rocked a brightly multicolored dress of her own, paired with floral print leggings. Little Stormi opted for adorable sneakers and wore her hair pulled back into adorable braids.

The cosmetics mogul’s appearance comes amid some high-profile media attention — yesterday she was seen slaying in a crimson red gown at the Met Gala, and later cheekily downed some pizza in the same couture dress. On the downlow, she appears to potentially be dating Dune star and heartthrob-of-the-moment Timothee Chalamet. Her car was seen parked at his Los Angeles home in mid-April, and later news emerged that they’d met up for a secret taco date in nearby Culver City, hunkering down in her Lincoln Navigator to quietly enjoy a meal together. According to an April 17 report by Entertainment Tonight, however, they’re taking it slow.

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” an insider shared with the outlet. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

As for her life as a mom to Stormi and little Aire, she seems to be nailing it. In a February interview, she shared an important value she hopes to instill in them. “I am interested in the idea of imparting them to an education in how to take control and accept responsibility,” she told Vanity Fair Italia. “I think that’s very important.”