Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Kisses Fiance At Rooftop Engagement Party In NYC: Photos

Hailie Jade Mathers is gearing up for her big walk down the aisle, and if her New York City rooftop engagement party is any indication, she’ll be going all-out! In a new slide-show style video clip shared via Instagram (SEE HERE) on Tuesday, May 2, the 27-year-old daughter of Eminem rocked several different gorgeous outfits, including a breezy white mini dress, white pantsuit with feathery strapless top, black halter dress, and a white suit with feathery cuffs, sparkling white pants, and a crop top underneath. In two of the most romantic pics, she cozied up for kisses with her husband to be, Evan McClintock. “Engagement party & photos,” she captioned the photos, which were set to a sped-up version of Katy Perry‘s “Teenage Dream.” Hailie added white heart and diamond ring emojis to the post.

Many of her 3.1 million followers on the platform took to the comments thread to gush over the pics of the happy couple. “Little baby girl Hailie turned into a beautiful lady. Time flies. Congratulations, you two,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Beautiful shower at royal park hotel. My husband has his company Christmas parties there. Congratulations, Hailie.” A third wondered where her famous dad was in the photos. “Everyone wants to know where the father of the bride is?” they asked.

Hailie and her longtime boyfriend got engaged in a romantic rooftop moment on Saturday, February 24, and Hailie took to Instagram a couple of days later to share her joy. Alongside a pic of Evan on his knee to present a gorgeous solitaire sparkler to his future wife, she wrote, “Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11.”

Evan later admitted he had asked the “Real Slim Shady” rapper for his blessing. “You went through the whole thing, you went through the whole process. You asked for permission … at a family [event],” Hailie put forth during the February 24, 2023 episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast. “Yeah, it was over the holidays,” Evan replied. “I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious.”