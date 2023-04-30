Paris Jackson Rocks Daisy Dukes & Crop Top Walking Dog In LA: Photos

Paris Jackson proved worthy of her fashion icon status when she stepped out in Los Angeles for a walk with her puppy on Saturday. The stunning daughter of Michael Jackson, 25, rocked a cut-off Iggy Pop tee, ripped daisy dukes and a pair of thick-heeled suede boots as she took over the Santa Monica pavement alongside her Doberman Pincher named Koa. With her hair left long and loose and a set of designer shades, the “Let Me Down” singer kept a cool vibe during her sunny session of retail therapy.

The model also knew the assignment when she arrived at the Lucky party thrown during Coachella two weeks ago. Dressed Indio Valley-apropos in a black bikini top, ripped jeans and a chic Lucky Brand denim jacket for the fun fete in the desert. Her chic Lucky Brand denim jacket was by Lucky Brand. Walking alongside her photo-ready puppy, Paris easily stole the spotlight in a celeb-heavy crowd looking their A-list best.

As fans know, Paris has dabbled in her own music making, making it pretty obvious she was there to enjoy the incredible lineups as well as the fashion scene. And when she’s not laying down tracks for her burgeoning music career, Paris keeps busy with her acting gigs. She’s recently taken her talents to the small screen with guest star appearances on American Horror Stories. And if the Hollywood gigs ever dry up, she always has her modeling to fall back on, after she signed with IMG Models back in 2017.

As for growing up with a one of the most famous pop stars in the world, Paris previously said she is grateful that Michael gave her and her two brothers, Prince and Blanket, a well-rounded childhood. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” she told Naomi Campbell on No Filter.