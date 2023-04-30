Paris Jackson Rocks Daisy Dukes & Crop Top Walking Dog In LA: Photos

Michael Jackson's model daughter showed off her unique style with some ripped denim shorts and an Iggy Pop crop top.

April 30, 2023 11:03AM EDT
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson shows off her legs and midriff in a pair of denim cut-off short shorts and an Iggy Pop T-shirt while training her Doberman Pincher service dog with a mystery guy in L.A. on Saturday. Paris and the mystery guy took the dog to a K9 service animal training facility before grabbing a couple of Boba drinks to-go. This was the first time Paris has been photographed since the online backlash for posing on a red carpet in a nude dress. 29 Apr 2023 Pictured: Paris Jackson. Photo credit: Garrett Press/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA974667_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billie Eilish looks great as she exits the gym after getting a sweaty workout done. The singer stays hydrated carrying a large jug of water as she heads back to her new Audi RS 7. Pictured: Billie Eilish BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Garrett Press/ MEGA

Paris Jackson proved worthy of her fashion icon status when she stepped out in Los Angeles for a walk with her puppy on Saturday. The stunning daughter of Michael Jackson, 25, rocked a cut-off Iggy Pop tee, ripped daisy dukes and a pair of thick-heeled suede boots as she took over the Santa Monica pavement alongside her Doberman Pincher named Koa. With her hair left long and loose and a set of designer shades, the “Let Me Down” singer kept a cool vibe during her sunny session of retail therapy.

Paris Jackson took over Los Angeles on April 28, 2023. (Garrett Press/ MEGA)

The model also knew the assignment when she arrived at the Lucky party thrown during Coachella two weeks ago. Dressed Indio Valley-apropos in a black bikini top, ripped jeans and a chic Lucky Brand denim jacket for the fun fete in the desert. Her chic Lucky Brand denim jacket was by Lucky Brand. Walking alongside her photo-ready puppy, Paris easily stole the spotlight in a celeb-heavy crowd looking their A-list best.

As fans know, Paris has dabbled in her own music making, making it pretty obvious she was there to enjoy the incredible lineups as well as the fashion scene. And when she’s not laying down tracks for her burgeoning music career, Paris keeps busy with her acting gigs. She’s recently taken her talents to the small screen with guest star appearances on American Horror Stories. And if the Hollywood gigs ever dry up, she always has her modeling to fall back on, after she signed with IMG Models back in 2017.

Paris Jackson was out with her pet pooch for the day of retail therapy. (Garrett Press/ MEGA)

As for growing up with a one of the most famous pop stars in the world, Paris previously said she is grateful that Michael gave her and her two brothers, Prince and Blanket, a well-rounded childhood. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” she told Naomi Campbelon No Filter.

