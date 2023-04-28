Millie Bobby Brown Lovingly Gazes At Fiance Jake Bongiovi In Milan: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appeared to be having the best time as they walked through Milan Malpensa airport on Friday, April 28! The Stranger Things beauty, 19, and her new fiancé, 20 goofed off while heading to a meet and greet with fans, reportedly at The Alcatraz. In photos you can view below, Millie adoringly looked up at her man, looking stylish in a lavender leisure suit, her hair swept back into a lovely updo. Of course, her new sparkler was also seen on her left ring finger. Jake rocked a brown, long sleeved shirt with a graphic print and also smiled as they made their way through a crush of fans.

In other photos, Millie put a box with a face printed on it over her head for some quirky fun. According to the Daily Mail, she later changed into a smart white blazer and skirt ensemble for the event. Millie and Jake have every reason to be giddy — the couple announced their surprise engagement in an April 11, 2023, Instagram post.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned a stunning black and white photo of the happy couple, with her gorgeous new diamond ring clearly visible in the shot. The super Instagram-friendly, PDA-heavy relationship began, appropriately enough, on social media.

“We met on Instagram,” she told WIRED back in a November. “And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” By New Years Eve, she was using language that seemed to point to a “forever” relationship, calling him a “partner for life.” “Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had!” she captioned a carousel of pics, beginning with a collection of PDA photo booth snaps with jake. “Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let’s do it again but better!”