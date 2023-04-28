Michelle & Barack Obama Do A Double Date Day With Steven Spielberg & Wife Kate Capshaw in Barcelona: Photos

Barack Obama and his better half, Michelle Obama, continued their holiday in Spain on Friday (Apr. 28). The day after the former President and First Lady of the United States had dinner with Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, Barack, 61, and Michelle, 59, joined Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, for an outing in Barcelona. The Obamas made for a cute couple, with Michelle dressed in a white skirt decorated with a black design. It was giving sockhop vibes, thanks to the high waist and the black jacket she paired with the look. Barack, on the other hand, was giving relaxed ’70s vibes with his button-up blue shirt, rolled-sleeved, white slacks, and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Steven, 76, appeared like a college professor doing a summer abroad, thanks to his sweater vest, tie, and tan jacket. The award-winning director opted for jeans and sneakers, though, adding some fun to this semi-casual look. Kate, 69, also dressed in jeans, with a houndstooth coat and black top. The two couples visited the Moco museum and grabbed a bite to eat at the Terraza Martinez restaurant.

The night before, The Obamas and the Spielbergs met with Bruce, 73, and Patti, 69, for dinner. Bruce is scheduled to play the Estadi Olimplic on the 28th and 30th, before heading to Dublin, Ireland. Ahead of the two nights of shows, Bruce made time to catch up with his friends. Steven, Barack, and “The Boss” reportedly bonded in 2008 when Obama was making his first run for the White House.

It seemed this was a trip without Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, as the Obama girls haven’t been spotted with their parents. In March, Michelle spoke about how she was giving her daughters more space to stretch their wings without having to worry about what she thinks. ” I’m on the other side of parenting,” she said on an episode of her audio program, The Light Podcast. Michelle said she was “moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief.”

“That’s a lovely thing – to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that ‘OK, I think I didn’t mess them up. Our kids just want our gladness. They don’t need us to fix them,” she said, adding, “They don’t need us to point out the thing that’s wrong, first.”