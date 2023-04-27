‘The Crown’s Ed McVey & Meg Bellamy Transform Into Prince William & Kate Middleton In New Photos

As The Crown’s final season explores the royal family in the early 21st century, this means we’re going to get an in-depth look at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story onscreen. Netflix released the first photos of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as the royal couple, and their resemblances are uncanny.

In one of the photos, the young royals hold hands at what appears to be the University of St. Andrews, where they first met in 2001. As we all know, they would marry 10 years later. Netflix also released solo shots of young Prince William and his bride-to-be.

Ed isn’t the only actor playing Prince William in The Crown season 6. Rufus Kampa will be playing the future king when the show features him at 15. Ed takes over for Rufus when the show moves forward into Prince William’s later teenage years.

As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.

The Crown will mark Ed’s professional screen debut after he appeared on stage at The Old Vic and at Hammersmith Riverside Studios. The role of Kate will be Meg’s onscreen debut.

Season 6 will be the final season of the hit Netflix period drama. The show also stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Luther Ford is Prince Harry. The Crown season 6 will premiere later this year.