Channing Tatum Wears Nothing But Briefs For Sexy Photo In Salma Hayek’s 43rd Birthday Tribute

Nothing says birthday like nearly rocking your birthday suit! Magic Mike’s Last Dance co-stars Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, 56, delivered plenty of laughs with a photo of the 43-year-old in nothing but black underwear on the day of his birthday. Salma took to Instagram to share the revealing throwback photo with Channing to celebrate his special day on Apr. 26. “Those of us who didn’t work out daily, kept their clothes on. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum #magicmike,” she captioned the silly photo.

Soon after the brunette bombshell shared the photo of the longtime Hollywood hunk, many of her 23.6 million followers flooded their comments with their reactions. “I’m not proud of the amount of zooming I just did,” one fan joked, while another quipped, “He’s holding his breath so hard he’s gonna pass out and hit his head.” Many of Salma’s admirers couldn’t help but joke that they wished they were in Channing’s place. “it should’ve been me not him,” a fan wrote, while a fourth simply noted, “What the hell is going on here …”

The birthday wishes for Channing from the Frida star comes just over two months after the release of their movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Salma and her pal star in the film alongside Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, and more. This is the third and final installment of the Magic Mike franchise, which first began in 2012. In honor of the film’s release, Channing and Salma hit up the Magic Mike Live Tour in Miami on Jan. 28. “I went to the @mmltour in #miami with 10 girlfriends and we had a blast! And if that was not enough we had the privilege to go with the creator of the Magic, the real #MagicMike @channingtatum If you’re in Miami don’t you dare miss it!”, they captioned the sexy video at the time.

This is not the first time that Salma wished her friend a happy birthday, as last year they rang in the special day by dancing together. “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum,” she captioned the clip in Apr. 2022, along with a series of celebratory emojis. Most recently, the birthday boy was spotted with his ex, Jenna Dewan, 42, along with their daughter, Everly, 9, while out in Los Angeles on Apr. 23 (see photos here). The pair were married from 2009 until they called it quits a decade later.

Aside from her work in film, Salma recently took to Instagram to show off her stunning yellow bikini while swimming in the ocean on Apr. 24.”Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean,” she captioned the sexy snapshot, along with an ocean wave emoji. It was only a matter of time until her followers flocked to the comments to gush over her. “That’s Hot!”, Paris Hilton quipped, using her iconic catchphrase. Even model Cindy Crawford couldn’t contain herself and left a series of flame emojis in agreement with Paris. “So if I jump into the ocean then I’ll come out looking like you?”, one of the starlet’s admirers joked.