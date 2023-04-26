Angelina Jolie & Son Maddox, 21, Visit White House & Join Joe Biden For South Korea State Dinner

Joe Biden and Jill Biden hosted a state dinner for South Korea at the White House on Wednesday, April 26, and Angelina Jolie was in attendance. The actress brought her oldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 21, to the event, where South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol, was honored. For the political event, Angelina wore a stunning cream-colored gown with a matching jacket. She accessorized flawlessly with gold jewelry and a matching clutch, and wore her famous brunette hair in soft curls. Maddox wore a smart black suit with a long coat and shiny black shoes, reaching up to adjust his collar for the cameras.

The White House hosts state dinners for leaders of allied countries. The event was a black tie affair, with 200 guests in attendance. Maddox looked so grown up as he joined his famous mom for the high-profile occasion.

Maddox is the oldest child who Angelina shares with her ex, Brad Pitt. She adopted him from Cambodia when he was seven months old in 2002, followed by two more children: A son, Pax who is now 19, a daughter, Zahara, who is 18. After she married Brad in 2005, he legally adopted the children, as well. The exes went on to have three biological children: Shiloh, 16, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 14. Brad and Angelina have been in a custody battle over the minor children since they split in 2015.

Maddox began college at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea in August 2019. Since his time away at school, he has mostly remained out of the public eye, save for a few appearances with his famous mother. Angelina previously said that her son does not want to be in the entertainment industry, so his decision to keep a lower profile is no surprise.

Angelina has been involved in politics for quite some time now, and made additional appearances at the White House in support of the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. She spoke to Congress about reauthorizing the bill , and then returned to D.C. when President Biden signed it into law. Zahara was by her side for the March 2022 visit. The 18-year-old is currently a student at Spelman College, finishing up her freshman year. Angelina has been spotted visiting her daughter on campus.