Kylie Jenner Stuns In Strapless Leotard Amid Rumored Timothee Chalamet Romance: Photos

Kylie Jenner is drop-dead gorgeous in new a series of sexy pinup-inspired snapshots she shared to Instagram on April 25. As seen below, the 25-year-old makeup mogul posed in her bed wearing a black leotard paired with long black satin gloves. Her long black hair flowed beautifully around her in the pics and she wore minimal makeup to show off her newest shade of Kylie Cosmetics lipstick, which is a sultry red. Several of the pics showed her pouting as she applied the lipstick in a seductive manner.

kylie jenner is literally light years away from the makeup world pic.twitter.com/zREVHTqgOW — K 𖤐 (@stormigfs) April 25, 2023

Kylie also took a moment to promote the new product in her caption. “wearing my new favorite red ‘an apple a day’ by @kyliecosmetics,” she wrote. “i can’t wait for my new bullet lipsticks to launch TOMORROW.” Kylie Cosmetics’ official Instagram also shared a photo from her sexy shoot to promote the matte shade.

The sizzling post came two days after she shared an intimate get-ready-with-me video on TikTok that revealed her natural hair. “My hair… this is my natural hair we’ve just been embracing,” the mother of two said as she ran her fingers through her signature black locks. “We’re on a hair health journey, so we haven’t been wearing any extensions, and like, this is what we’re dealing with.”

Both up-close-and-personal posts come as the youngest KarJenner sister is rumored to be dating 27-year-old actor, Timothée Chalamet. The pair sparked romance rumors throughout several reported outings together, such as when Kylie’s luxury vehicle was reportedly spotted at Timothée’s Beverly Hills mansion on April 13. The Kardashians star and Lady Bird actor were also spotted on a taco date at Tito’s Tacos after Kylie’s car reportedly grabbed Timothee from an art show in Santa Monica. However, Kylie was spotted at Coachella with just her friends, keeping in line with reports that say the pair are taking things slow.

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight on April 17. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

The Dune star was last linked to Lily-Rose Depp, the model daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. They dated off and on between 2018 and 2021. Kylie, of course, was last with the father of her two children, Travis Scott. They most recently split during the holiday season in 2022.