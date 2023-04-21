‘Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans, 31, Strips Down To A Bikini In New Vacation Photos

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Taking a little “me” time! Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, 31, took to her verified Instagram account on Thursday, April 20, to share some bikini pics from a recent vacation. In the short photo carousel, the mom of three posed on a semicircular set of stairs leading into turquoise waters. She rocked a blue, pink, and lavender pastel bikini and wore her long, wet brunette hair down for a fresh-out-water mermaid look. Jenelle accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a radiant smile for the trio of pics. “One of the coolest beaches I’ve ever been to,” she captioned the snaps, along with heart eye, wave, and palm tree emojis. She added the hashtag #takemeback and tagged the stunning location as Playa Largo Resort Key Largo in Florida.

Jenelle has 3.1 million followers on the account, and many of them took to the comments thread to weigh in on the pics. “Love your confidence ❤️ refreshing,” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “She’s beautiful, every woman is. The girls have to find the confidence. She has it!!!” “Super cute swim suit! The area is beautiful, so cool!” commented a third.

She previously shared bikini pics on a boat back in March. “Girls just wanna have sun,” she captioned two pics in a revealing black thong bikini as she posed on a boat in the sun. The reality TV star’s beautiful vacations have been hard earned — she revealed back in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” she told E! News. “My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.” She also said she planned to switch up her diet. “I am now researching foods to stay away from and foods that are beneficial for my condition,” she told the outlet.