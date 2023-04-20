Camila Cabello Seems To Ask Shawn Mendes ‘Are You Coming To Coachella?’ In Song Before Reunion

Camila Cabello took to Instagram on April 19 to share a snippet of a new song that she titled “June Gloom” on her iPhone. The song was recorded on April 12, 2023, just two days before she was seen packing on the PDA with her ex, Shawn Mendes, at Coachella. In the lyrics, Camila seems to be singing to Shawn and actually wondering if he’s going to be at the music festival. “Are you coming to Coachella?” she sings. “If you don’t, it’s whatever. If you do, it’ll be all I think about.” Of course, she didn’t confirm whether Shawn is the subject of the song, but all signs point to him being her muse!

The clip also includes lyrics that seem to reveal that Camila hasn’t been able to find a love like she had with Shawn since the two broke up in 2021. “How come you’re just so much better?” she sings. “Is this going to end ever? I guess I’ll f*** around and find out.” Camila didn’t give any extra context to the clip, except to caption her post with the recording date, “4.12.” On April 14, she and Shawn spent the night with friends at the music festival, and videos surfaced of them kissing in the desert.

While Shawn and Camila have been friends for years, they got together romantically during the late spring of 2019 while recording their song “Senorita.” At the time, fans wondered if the relationship was a publicity stunt to promote the song, which came out that summer. However, Camila and Shawn went strong for more than two years before announcing their split in Nov. 2021.

In 2022, both singers released songs about the breakups, and insisted in press interviews that they were on good terms. Their apparent romantic reunion comes just two months after news broke that Camila had split from her boyfriend, Austin Kevitch, who she’d been dating for less than one year. Meanwhile, Shawn was recently romantically linked to Sabrina Carpenter, and has been seen spending a lot of time with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, but was never confirmed to be dating anyone in the year and a half since he split from Camila.